2019 NZ Comedy Guild Awards handed out

Rose Matafeo was the big winner at the annual NZ Comedy Guild Awards that took place on Tuesday (10 December). Comedians from all over the country gathered at The Classic in Auckland to celebrate a big year for the local industry, recogniSing huge successes overseas and burgeoning local scenes taking off around New Zealand.

UK Based Matafeo won the Kevin Smith Memorial Cup For Outstanding Artist Achievement for her incredible year of success that included a star turn on Taskmaster and the recent announcement of an HBO Max comedy special. This is the second year in a row Matafeo has won the award, joining past winners Rhys Darby, Te Radar, and Flight Of The Conchords among other icons of NZ comedy.

The Executive Board Medal is awarded to someone who has made massive contribution to the industy. The 2019 Medal was awarded to producer and director Paul Horan, for his immense effort in collating, documenting, and archiving the history of New Zealand comedy while making the critically acclaimed docu-series and book Funny As. Based in Melbourne, Horan accepted the award via a message read by Michele A’Court.

“Remembering the history of kiwi comedy was a big part of New Zealand’s year, and we wanted to reflect and acknowledge that with our Executive Board Medal”, says Comedy Guild Chair and comedian Donna Brookbanks.

With the comedy industry booming in recent times, the nominees for Best Comedy Venue featured a South Island venue for the first time, with Queenstown’s Yonder picking up a nomination, alongside eventual winner Basement Theatre in Auckland. Breakthrough Comedians who have risen to new levels over the year were also voted on, with Ray O’Leary, Li’i Alaimoana, and Audrey Porne being tapped as the new ones to watch around the country.

“Kiwi comedy is booming right now, and it’s great to see local comedians being told they’re doing well by their peers. We’re a funny country, and our comedians are world class, so we should celebrate that.” says Comedy Guild Board member and stand up comedian Brendon Green

International comedian and star of The Chase Paul Sinha was voted Best International Guest for his visit during the 2019 NZ International Comedy Festival.

Nick Rado was a double winner for Best Male Comedian and Best MC, with Justine Smith taking home Best Female Comedian. Pro comedian Paul Douglas picked up two awards for Best Gag and Best Show, for his NZ International Comedy Festival show Fire Yarns.

Wellington Paranormal won Best Comedy Writing for Film or TV, while it was the hugely popular NZ Today hosted by Guy Williams that dominated the Best Performance On TV award.

The awards are nominated by and voted for by members of the New Comedy industry, which is represented by the NZ Comedy Guild.

A full list of awards, nominees and winners follows.





KEVIN SMITH MEMORIAL CUP FOR OUTSTANDING ARTIST ACHIEVEMENT

Rose Matafeo

Urzila Carlson

Jarred Fell

Melanie Bracewell

BEST MC

El Jaguar

Steven Lyons

Rhys Mathewson

Nick Rado

Brendhan Lovegrove

BEST MALE COMEDIAN

Brendhan Lovegrove

Nick Rado

Paul Douglas

Ben Hurley

BEST FEMALE COMEDIAN

Justine Smith

Urzila Carlson

Donna Brookbanks

Melanie Bracewell

UPPER NORTH ISLAND BREAKTHROUGH COMEDIAN

Ray O'Leary

Hayley Sproull

Keegan Govind

Tony Lyall

Lana Walters

Joshua Jack

LOWER NORTH ISLAND BREAKTHROUGH COMEDIAN

Li'i Alaimoana

Sera Devcich

Patch Lambert

SOUTH ISLAND BREAKTHROUGH COMEDIAN

Audrey Porne

Bec Sandys

Liv McKenzie

Darren A Hill

BEST COMEDY WEB SERIES, PODCAST, RADIO SERIES, ONLINE PRESENCE

Male Gayz Podcast

I'll Be Back Catalogue Podcast

Educators

Baboon Yodel Podcast

Tom Sainsbury

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE ON TELEVISION

Guy Williams – New Zealand Today

Ray O'Leary – Have You Been Paying Attention

Dai Henwood - 7 Days

Hayley Sproull - Golden Boy

BEST COMEDY WRITING FOR FILM OR TELEVISION

Wellington Paranormal

7 Days

The Project

Golden Boy

New Zealand Today

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE INDUSTRY

Lauren 'Lolly' Griffin

Brendhan Lovegrove

Bec Sandys

Scott Blanks

Steven Lyons

Tim Muller

Jerome Chandrahasen

‘The Classic’ BEST COMEDY VENUE

The Basement Theatre – Auckland

TAPAC – Auckland

San Fran Bath House – Wellington

Fringe Bar – Wellington

Yonder – Queenstown

BEST LIVE SHOW

James Roque - Boy Mestizo

No Homo: Queer Comedy

The Dice Show

Paul Douglas – Fire Yarns

BEST INTERNATIONAL GUEST

Rhys Nicholson

Paul Sinha

Phil Nichol

Takashi Wakasugi

Demi Lardner

BIZARRE MOMENT OF THE YEAR

Keegan Govind being attacked by a lady

Anything at Ding Dong

Steve Hughes' heckler filled festival show

Melanie Bracewell has a man vomit in her festival show

7 Days getting reduced to 12 episodes

GAG OF THE YEAR

Paul Douglas

James Mustapic

Eli Matthewson

THE ANDREW KOVACEVICH MEMORIAL CUP FOR MOST OFFENSIVE GAG

James Malcolm

Jamie Patterson

James Mustapic

THE GREEN ROOMER

Justine Smith

Rhys Mathewson

Paul Douglas

Josiah Day

BEST NEWCOMER

Lane Pilkington

Courtney Dawson

Megan Cartwright

Becky Umbers

THE EXECUTIVE BOARD MEDAL

Paul Horan

