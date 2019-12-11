2019 NZ Comedy Guild Awards handed out
Rose Matafeo was the big winner at the annual NZ Comedy Guild Awards that took place on Tuesday (10 December). Comedians from all over the country gathered at The Classic in Auckland to celebrate a big year for the local industry, recogniSing huge successes overseas and burgeoning local scenes taking off around New Zealand.
UK Based Matafeo won the Kevin Smith Memorial Cup For Outstanding Artist Achievement for her incredible year of success that included a star turn on Taskmaster and the recent announcement of an HBO Max comedy special. This is the second year in a row Matafeo has won the award, joining past winners Rhys Darby, Te Radar, and Flight Of The Conchords among other icons of NZ comedy.
The Executive Board Medal is awarded to someone who has made massive contribution to the industy. The 2019 Medal was awarded to producer and director Paul Horan, for his immense effort in collating, documenting, and archiving the history of New Zealand comedy while making the critically acclaimed docu-series and book Funny As. Based in Melbourne, Horan accepted the award via a message read by Michele A’Court.
“Remembering the history of kiwi comedy was a big part of New Zealand’s year, and we wanted to reflect and acknowledge that with our Executive Board Medal”, says Comedy Guild Chair and comedian Donna Brookbanks.
With the comedy industry booming in recent times, the nominees for Best Comedy Venue featured a South Island venue for the first time, with Queenstown’s Yonder picking up a nomination, alongside eventual winner Basement Theatre in Auckland. Breakthrough Comedians who have risen to new levels over the year were also voted on, with Ray O’Leary, Li’i Alaimoana, and Audrey Porne being tapped as the new ones to watch around the country.
“Kiwi comedy is booming right now, and it’s great to see local comedians being told they’re doing well by their peers. We’re a funny country, and our comedians are world class, so we should celebrate that.” says Comedy Guild Board member and stand up comedian Brendon Green
International comedian and star of The Chase Paul Sinha was voted Best International Guest for his visit during the 2019 NZ International Comedy Festival.
Nick Rado was a double winner for Best Male Comedian and Best MC, with Justine Smith taking home Best Female Comedian. Pro comedian Paul Douglas picked up two awards for Best Gag and Best Show, for his NZ International Comedy Festival show Fire Yarns.
Wellington Paranormal won Best Comedy Writing for Film or TV, while it was the hugely popular NZ Today hosted by Guy Williams that dominated the Best Performance On TV award.
The awards are nominated by and voted for by members of the New Comedy industry, which is represented by the NZ Comedy Guild.
A full list of awards, nominees and winners follows.
KEVIN SMITH MEMORIAL CUP FOR OUTSTANDING ARTIST ACHIEVEMENT
Rose Matafeo
Urzila Carlson
Jarred Fell
Melanie Bracewell
BEST MC
El Jaguar
Steven Lyons
Rhys Mathewson
Nick Rado
Brendhan Lovegrove
BEST
MALE COMEDIAN
Brendhan Lovegrove
Nick Rado
Paul Douglas
Ben Hurley
BEST FEMALE COMEDIAN
Justine Smith
Urzila Carlson
Donna Brookbanks
Melanie Bracewell
UPPER NORTH
ISLAND BREAKTHROUGH COMEDIAN
Ray O'Leary
Hayley Sproull
Keegan Govind
Tony Lyall
Lana Walters
Joshua Jack
LOWER
NORTH ISLAND BREAKTHROUGH COMEDIAN
Li'i Alaimoana
Sera Devcich
Patch Lambert
SOUTH ISLAND BREAKTHROUGH
COMEDIAN
Audrey Porne
Bec Sandys
Liv McKenzie
Darren A Hill
BEST
COMEDY WEB SERIES, PODCAST, RADIO SERIES, ONLINE
PRESENCE
Male Gayz Podcast
I'll Be Back Catalogue Podcast
Educators
Baboon Yodel Podcast
Tom Sainsbury
BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE ON
TELEVISION
Guy Williams – New Zealand Today
Ray O'Leary – Have You Been Paying Attention
Dai Henwood - 7 Days
Hayley Sproull - Golden Boy
BEST COMEDY WRITING FOR FILM OR
TELEVISION
Wellington Paranormal
7 Days
The Project
Golden Boy
New Zealand Today
OUTSTANDING
CONTRIBUTION TO THE INDUSTRY
Lauren 'Lolly' Griffin
Brendhan Lovegrove
Bec Sandys
Scott Blanks
Steven Lyons
Tim Muller
Jerome Chandrahasen
‘The
Classic’ BEST COMEDY VENUE
The Basement Theatre – Auckland
TAPAC – Auckland
San Fran Bath House – Wellington
Fringe Bar – Wellington
Yonder – Queenstown
BEST
LIVE SHOW
James Roque - Boy Mestizo
No Homo: Queer Comedy
The Dice Show
Paul Douglas – Fire Yarns
BEST INTERNATIONAL
GUEST
Rhys Nicholson
Paul Sinha
Phil Nichol
Takashi Wakasugi
Demi Lardner
BIZARRE MOMENT OF THE
YEAR
Keegan Govind being attacked by a lady
Anything at Ding Dong
Steve Hughes' heckler filled festival show
Melanie Bracewell has a man vomit in her festival show
7 Days getting reduced to 12 episodes
GAG OF THE
YEAR
Paul Douglas
James Mustapic
Eli Matthewson
THE ANDREW
KOVACEVICH MEMORIAL CUP FOR MOST OFFENSIVE
GAG
James Malcolm
Jamie Patterson
James Mustapic
THE
GREEN ROOMER
Justine Smith
Rhys Mathewson
Paul Douglas
Josiah Day
BEST NEWCOMER
Lane Pilkington
Courtney Dawson
Megan Cartwright
Becky Umbers
THE EXECUTIVE BOARD
MEDAL
Paul Horan