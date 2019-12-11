Christof van der Ven & Jed Parsons Tour

Christof van der Ven (UK) and Jed Parsons (NZ) join forces from opposite sides of the globe to bring their 'Together At Last' tour to every corner of New Zealand. See dates and venues below.



Christof van der Ven - Live at RAK Studios // You Left It Too Long (Official Video) Jed Parsons - Time (Official Video) // I Need Her (Live on RNZ) Somehow finding time between his busy touring schedule as a member of leading UK band Bear’s Den, and his own solo shows playing alongside the likes of Bon Iver and The Staves, Christof van der Ven is bringing his alternative-folk all the way down to Aotearoa. He joins 2018 IMNZ Debut Release of the Year nominee Jed Parsons, who, in his relatively short indie-pop career, is already settling into the dizzying heights of people saying “oh yeah, I think I’ve heard him before”.

Since having both released their debut albums in 2018, between them Christof and Jed have clocked up over 10 million streams online, toured to all corners of the world and played at major festivals - Jed having appeared on stage at Auckland City Limits and Electric Avenue; Christof at Glastonbury among many others.

Throughout January, they will play 14 shows across the country from secret house concerts to popular venues and festivals. Jed Parsons will be promoting his brand new single Playstation & Porn (releasing on January 24th), while Christof van der Ven continues to tour his latest incredible album You Were The Place released in 2019.

Together At Last, they will melt hearts.



CHRISTOF VAN DER VEN

& JED PARSONS NZ TOUR:



10/1 - LYTTELTON, CHRISTCHURCH / Wunderbar

11/1 - LINCOLN, SELWYN / Secret venue *CHRISTOF ONLY

12/1 - AKAROA / Ma Maison

15/1 - BLENHEIM / The Plant

16/1 - NELSON / The Boathouse

17/1 - PAEKAKARIKI / St Peter's Hall

18/1 - NEW PLYMOUTH / Festival of Lights

19/1 - OUKURA / Pop Up Gigs *SOLD OUT

20/1 - WHANGANUI / Lucky Bar

23/1 - AUCKLAND / Wine Cellar

25/1 - PERIA / Bush Fairy Dairy

28/1 - HAMILTON / Nivara Lounge

30/1 - WELLINGTON / MOON

1/2 - WELLINGTON / Wine and Food Festival

Tickets on sale from Under the Radar HERE





