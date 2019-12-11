MADE IN THE 90’s 2020 Australian & NZ Tour

With ‘90s nostalgia at an all-time high, it’s only fitting that the Made In The ‘90s concert receives a timely reboot in 2020 thanks to Delta Bravo Presents. Following two massive tours in 2011 and 2012, featuring the likes of ‘90s luminaries; Ralph Tresvant, 112, Jon B and Color Me Badd, amongst others, the 2020 edition promises a night of nonstop hits and massive old school love.

Heading the line-up is Grammy Winners, BLACKSTREET (“No Diggity”, “You Blow My Mind”) in their first ever Australian & New Zealand shows featuring their incredible band along with hitmakers NEXT (“Too Close”, “Wifey”), Grammy Winners ALL-4-ONE (“I Swear”, “I Can Love You Like That”) in their first Aussie shows in a decade and for their first ever Kiwi shows, R&B singer and producer, MARIO WINANS (“I Don’t Wanna Know”) in his first ever shows on our shores and RENEE NEUFVILLE, one half of the dynamic ZHANÉ (“Hey Mr. DJ”). On the local side, the line-up is rounded out by local R&B legends CDB (“Lets Groove”, “Hook Me Up”) in Australia and DJ REMINISE in New Zealand. Hosting this spectacular trip down memory lane is none other than one of the voices of ‘90s R&B group 112, Q Parker!

Fans can expect full sets from all acts and over 4 hours of live R&B magic. Made In The ‘90s is back and an absolute must for any lover of the old school.

Made In The ‘90s Tour Dates:

Thursday 5th March - BRISBANE, Eatons Hill

Friday 6th March - SYDNEY, Big Top Luna Park

Saturday 7th March - MELBOURNE, Palais Theatre

Sunday 8th March - AUCKLAND, ASB Theatre

Pre-Sale: Fri 13 December at 9:00am to Monday 16 December at 5:00pm (Ticketmaster, Delta Bravo & Venue pre-sale)

General on sale: Tuesday 17 December at 9:00am

Tickets and information from: madeinthe90s.com.au

