WOMAD 2020 - Play Day schedule announced

In what has become a welcome pre-Christmas tradition,

WOMAD New Zealand has today announced the 2020 festival Day Schedule. The full stage schedule will be released in January 2020, including the World Of Words, Taste The World, STEAM Lab and on-site performance schedules.

See your festival favourites perform twice or schedule your weekend around the exclusive one-off performances.

The highly anticipated reggae icon Ziggy Marley will be performing once on Friday night, as will jazz, soul, funk fusion group Hiatus Kaiiyote. Folk award-winning Laura Marling will make a one-off appearance on Saturday as will Aotearoas reggae, electronic, blues, rock, and funk supergroup L.A.B. Closing off what promises to be a very special weekend, the Ambassador of African music Salif Keita will perform one of his last shows ever on Sunday.

The Spinoff accurately reported on the back of the sold-out 2018 festival that, "WOMAD would never be so cruel as to only play things once, so most acts put on repeat performances over the weekend allowing you the chance to customise an itinerary that would rival an around the world music trip."

WOMAD New Zealand 2020, welcomes double performances from the living legends of gospel, The Blind Boys Of Alabama, the mesmerising harp-kora duo of Catrin Finch & Sokou Keita, Maloya dance group Destyn Maloya, the Ezra Collective - hot off the UK jazz scene, the all-female Mexican mariachi ensemble Flor de Toloache, energetic brass band Hot Potato Band and the rhythmic trance group Ifriqiyya Electrique.

Explosive eight-strong Belgium ensemble KernesZ á l'Est, genre-bending Janggu player Kim So Ra, Ghanian kologo star King Ayisoba, the Brazilian black soul and samba group Liniker e os Caramelows and Indian Classical maestro L Subramaniam will all play twice throughout the festival.

Also scheduled for more than one performance is the empowering Greek-Sudanese multi-talent Marina Satti & her group Fońes, Japanese folk group Minyo Crusanders, the Cuban 12-piece big band Orquesta Akokán, Scottish folk music ensemble RURA and Finnish vocal folk hop singers Tuuletar. Trio de Kali, a young supergroup from Mali is scheduled to perform two sets, one with New Zealand's classic ensemble The Black Quartet.

Representing Aotearoa, Albi & the Wolves, Reb Fountain, Soaked Oats, and Troy Kingi are all scheduled for repeat performances over the three days and The Black Quartet are set to play twice, once in a highlight performance with Trio Da Kali (Mali).

From when the gates open at 4.30pm on Friday, March 13th until the last act finishes at 11.45pm Sunday, March 15th, 2019, the stunning 55-acre Brooklands Park and the TSB Bowl of Brooklands is filled with thousands of happy people for a late summer indulgence in world music, food and dance.

WOMAD New Zealand is famous for bringing together artists from all over the globe for a vibrant showcase of the world's many forms of music, arts, and dance. The 2020 festival is no exception and will feature close to 100 hours of music, dance and voices across eight stages. Over three days Ngāmotu's stunning Brooklands Park and the TSB Bowl of Brooklands will once again be transformed into a village of colour, energy and inclusion.

WOMAD New Zealand 2020 features 28 cutting edge performers and world-class musicians from every corner of the planet, delivering fresh new takes on traditional music. And come March 2020, multi-award-winning, solo artists, duos, trios and 12-piece brass bands from around the globe will come together to perform at WOMAD New Zealand. Finnish Beatboxing, Maloyan Dance and Black Samba will join hands with Reggae, Rap, Folk, Funk, Jazz, Soul, Classical and Afrobeat to celebrate the world's differences. Pioneering young artists alongside inspirational icons are set to promote acceptance, joy, love, hope and change via the universal language of mankind, music.

WOMAD New Zealand is very proud to present, for the 16th year anniversary of the festival (in alphabetical order)

Ziggy Marley (Jamaica), Albi & The Wolves (Aotearoa/NZ), Blind Boys of Alabama (USA), Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita (Wales/Senegal), Destyn Maloya (Réunion), Ezra Collective (UK), Flor de Toloache (Mexico/USA), Hiatus Kaiyote (Australia), Hot Potato Band (Australia), Ifriqiyya Electrique (Maghreb/Europe), KermesZ à l'Est (Belgium), Kim So Ra (South Korea), King Ayisoba (Ghana), L.A.B. (Aotearoa/NZ), Laura Marling (UK), Liniker e os Caramelows (Brazil), L Subramaniam (India), Marina Sattir & Fońes (Greece/Sudan), Minyo Crusaders (Japan), Orquesta Akokán (Cuba), Reb Fountain (Aotearoa/NZ), RURA (Scotland), Salif Keita (Mali), Soaked Oats (Aotearoa/NZ), The Black Quartet (Aotearoa/NZ), Trio Da Kali (Mali), Troy Kingi (Aotearoa/NZ) Tuuletar (Finland).

The ever-expanding World Of Words stage, now held on the sun-drenched lawn of the Kunming Garden will be hosting poets, musical legends, authors, entertainers, comedians and educators to leave you both thinking and laughing.

The WOMAD New Zealand World Of Words 2020 stage (in alphabetical order)

Dave Fane (Aotearoa/NZ), Joanne Drayton (Aotearoa/NZ), Ken Arkind (USA), Mike Chunn (Aotearoa/NZ), Miriam Lancewood (Aotearoa/NZ), Penny Ashton (Aotearoa/NZ), Selina Tusitala Marsh (Aotearoa/NZ), Shayne Carter (Aotearoa/NZ), Te Radar (Aotearoa/NZ).

WOMAD New Zealand is also elated to announce two new additions to the festival for 2020.

STEAM Lab

Being hosted on a brand new stage in the tranquil setting of the Pinetum is WOMAD New Zealand's first-ever STEAM Lab. Come and hear speakers from Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics fields talk about incredible breakthroughs and their journey of innovation.

BOOK CLUB

Introducing WOMAD New Zealand's inaugural Book Club. The book chosen for the 2020 festival is We Can Make A Life by Chessie Henry. Book Club aims to bring people together to express their perspectives and explore the themes within the book while getting insights from Chessie herself.

WOMAD New Zealand remains a place to bring artists together from all over the globe to break down barriers, educate, inform and inspire. Come and lose yourself in the sights, sounds, and tastes that blend together to make up the vibrant WOMAD experience!

