HEARTS head south to kick off Dream11 Super Smash
The Auckland HEARTS hit the road for three Dream11 Super Smash matches this weekend.
All six Domestic teams will meet in Christchurch to kickstart the T20 competition, where the HEARTS play the Magicians on Friday before twice taking on the Sparks.
The 13-strong squad features three potential Super Smash debutants in Fran Jonas, Jesse Prasad and Natasha van Tilburg.
HEARTS Skipper Anna Peterson is pleased with the side's start to the summer after five wins from six outings in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.
"We're excited to sign off the first part of the HBJ Shield and take the momentum from the 50-over competition into the Super Smash."
Peterson, in her first year as skipper, knows the HEARTS will need to be flexible with their plans and selection.
"The Dream11 Super Smash provides different opportunities and different roles than those of the longer format."
"With that in mind, we are likely to see some Super Smash debuts this weekend."
The HEARTS have so far benefitted from several outstanding personal performances and Peterson is delighted to see hard work pay off.
"It has been promising to see Bella, Katie and Lauren rewarded with key performances over the past couple weeks.
"Holly and Arlene have also been excellent with the new ball and we're intrigued to see what our varied attack can do against the Magicians and Sparks over the next few days."
CENTRAL ROUND DETAILS:
Canterbury Magicians vs. Auckland HEARTS
Friday 13 December
Lincoln No. 3
4 pm
Auckland HEARTS vs. Otago Sparks
Saturday 14 December
Lincoln No. 3
10 am
Otago Sparks vs.
Auckland HEARTS
Sunday 15 December
Lincoln No.3
10 am
HEARTS Squad | Dream11 Super Smash
Central Round
Anna Peterson (c)
Bella Armstrong
Lauren Down
Holly Huddleston
Fran Jonas
Arlene Kelly
Tariel Lamb
Regina Lilii
Roz McNeill
Katie Perkins
Jesse Prasad
Saachi Shahri
Natasha van Tilburg