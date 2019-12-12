HEARTS head south to kick off Dream11 Super Smash



The Auckland HEARTS hit the road for three Dream11 Super Smash matches this weekend.

All six Domestic teams will meet in Christchurch to kickstart the T20 competition, where the HEARTS play the Magicians on Friday before twice taking on the Sparks.

The 13-strong squad features three potential Super Smash debutants in Fran Jonas, Jesse Prasad and Natasha van Tilburg.

HEARTS Skipper Anna Peterson is pleased with the side's start to the summer after five wins from six outings in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

"We're excited to sign off the first part of the HBJ Shield and take the momentum from the 50-over competition into the Super Smash."

Peterson, in her first year as skipper, knows the HEARTS will need to be flexible with their plans and selection.

"The Dream11 Super Smash provides different opportunities and different roles than those of the longer format."

"With that in mind, we are likely to see some Super Smash debuts this weekend."

The HEARTS have so far benefitted from several outstanding personal performances and Peterson is delighted to see hard work pay off.

"It has been promising to see Bella, Katie and Lauren rewarded with key performances over the past couple weeks.

"Holly and Arlene have also been excellent with the new ball and we're intrigued to see what our varied attack can do against the Magicians and Sparks over the next few days."

CENTRAL ROUND DETAILS:

Canterbury Magicians vs. Auckland HEARTS

Friday 13 December

Lincoln No. 3

4 pm

Auckland HEARTS vs. Otago Sparks

Saturday 14 December

Lincoln No. 3

10 am

Otago Sparks vs. Auckland HEARTS

Sunday 15 December

Lincoln No.3

10 am

HEARTS Squad | Dream11 Super Smash Central Round

Anna Peterson (c)

Bella Armstrong

Lauren Down

Holly Huddleston

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Tariel Lamb

Regina Lilii

Roz McNeill

Katie Perkins

Jesse Prasad

Saachi Shahri

Natasha van Tilburg





