New Zealand’s premier summer music festival Bay Dreams (North and South) is fast approaching, with Tauranga now completely sold out and tickets selling fast for Nelson.

The Bay Dreams 2020 team are bringing some of the biggest names in music to New Zealand for the festival, which is now held across two locations in the North Island and the South Island.

Bay Dreams attracts 55,000 people across both festivals and headliners this year include international big-hitters Halsey; Tyler, The Creator; Ella Mai; Tones And I; Ocean Alley and Skepta. See full line-up below.

The celebrations will kick off in Tauranga’s Trustpower Baypark with a warm-up party on January 1 featuring Sticky Fingers, Montell 2099, Church & AP, Theia, Paige and more. See full line-up below. There are still tickets available to the pre-party - click here

It’ll set the scene for Tauranga’s big day on January 2, which is now SOLD OUT.

In Nelson, the party gets underway with the warm-up event at Trafalgar Centre on January 3, featuring Shapeshifter, Friction, The Upbeats + MC TIKI, DEADBEAT and more.

(See full-line-up below). Get tickets here.

There are still tickets left for the main day in Nelson on January 4. Get tickets here.

Bay Dreams has grown to become one of the most popular music festivals in the southern hemisphere, drawing crowds of more than 30,000 people across the two locations.

Here’s all you need to know about Bay Dreams 2020:

• Bay Dreams is strictly an +R18 festival. you must bring valid ID such as a NZ license, Passport (any) or 18+ card.

• Bay Dreams North on January 2 is sold out, but you can still get tickets to the warm-up on January 1.

• Bay Dreams South on January 4 still has tickets available but they’re in hot demand. There are also tickets available for the two pre-parties on January 3.

• Bay Dreams South pre-party #1 is being held on January 3 at the Trafalgar Centre; while pre-party #2 is also being held on January 3, at Malbas.

• Times for Tauranga pre-party January 1 – 3pm – 10.30pm

• Times for Main event (January 2 – Tauranga / January 4 - Nelson) - 11.00am to 10:30pm

• If you’ve already purchased your ticket but you forgot to get your pre-party tickets, you can purchase an add-on from HERE

• You can camp at both festivals. For all the info on camping click here

Full list of acts performing at Bay Dreams 2020:



BAY DREAMS NORTH



Bay Dreams North - Warm-up Featuring Sticky Fingers - January 1, Tauranga

- full line-up just released:

TICKETS

Main stage:

Sticky Fingers; Montell2099; Homebrew; DEADBEAT;

Melodownz; Church & AP; Theia; Paige

Bass stage:

1991; Concord Dawn; Ian Munro;

Desert Hearts feat. Mikey ion, Lee Reynolds & Marbs



Bay Dreams North - January 2, Tauranga

Completely sold-out!

Halsey; Tyler, The Creator; Skepta; Yelawolf; Ella Mai; Ocean Alley; Netsky; Blackbear; YBN Cordae; Sub Focus; Tones and I; Gunna; Mitch James; Shoreline Mafia; IAMDDB; Winston Surfshirt; Sons of Zion; Benny L; Dimension; Dirtyphonics; Flux Pavilion; Friction; Golden Features; Holy Goof; Kings of the Rollers; SASASAS; Amine Edge & Dance; Funtcase; Riot Ten; Mako Road; UZ; Skepsis & Bru-C; State of Mind; Sullivan King; K-Lab; Flowidus; Trei & Jabz; Cause N Affect;

LMC; Kid Rey; RAKA

Camping / R18

