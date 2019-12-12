Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

All you need to know about Bay Dreams 2020!

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Bay Dreams


New Zealand’s premier summer music festival Bay Dreams (North and South) is fast approaching, with Tauranga now completely sold out and tickets selling fast for Nelson.

The Bay Dreams 2020 team are bringing some of the biggest names in music to New Zealand for the festival, which is now held across two locations in the North Island and the South Island.

Bay Dreams attracts 55,000 people across both festivals and headliners this year include international big-hitters Halsey; Tyler, The Creator; Ella Mai; Tones And I; Ocean Alley and Skepta. See full line-up below.

The celebrations will kick off in Tauranga’s Trustpower Baypark with a warm-up party on January 1 featuring Sticky Fingers, Montell 2099, Church & AP, Theia, Paige and more. See full line-up below. There are still tickets available to the pre-party - click here

It’ll set the scene for Tauranga’s big day on January 2, which is now SOLD OUT.

In Nelson, the party gets underway with the warm-up event at Trafalgar Centre on January 3, featuring Shapeshifter, Friction, The Upbeats + MC TIKI, DEADBEAT and more.

(See full-line-up below). Get tickets here.

There are still tickets left for the main day in Nelson on January 4. Get tickets here.

Bay Dreams has grown to become one of the most popular music festivals in the southern hemisphere, drawing crowds of more than 30,000 people across the two locations.

Here’s all you need to know about Bay Dreams 2020:

Bay Dreams is strictly an +R18 festival. you must bring valid ID such as a NZ license, Passport (any) or 18+ card.

Bay Dreams North on January 2 is sold out, but you can still get tickets to the warm-up on January 1.

Bay Dreams South on January 4 still has tickets available but they’re in hot demand. There are also tickets available for the two pre-parties on January 3.

Bay Dreams South pre-party #1 is being held on January 3 at the Trafalgar Centre; while pre-party #2 is also being held on January 3, at Malbas.

• Times for Tauranga pre-party January 1 – 3pm – 10.30pm

• Times for Main event (January 2 – Tauranga / January 4 - Nelson) - 11.00am to 10:30pm

• If you’ve already purchased your ticket but you forgot to get your pre-party tickets, you can purchase an add-on from HERE

• You can camp at both festivals. For all the info on camping click here

Full list of acts performing at Bay Dreams 2020:


BAY DREAMS NORTH


Bay Dreams North - Warm-up Featuring Sticky Fingers - January 1, Tauranga
- full line-up just released:
TICKETS

Main stage:
Sticky Fingers; Montell2099; Homebrew; DEADBEAT;
Melodownz; Church & AP; Theia; Paige

Bass stage:
1991; Concord Dawn; Ian Munro;
Desert Hearts feat. Mikey ion, Lee Reynolds & Marbs


Bay Dreams North - January 2, Tauranga
Completely sold-out!

Halsey; Tyler, The Creator; Skepta; Yelawolf; Ella Mai; Ocean Alley; Netsky; Blackbear; YBN Cordae; Sub Focus; Tones and I; Gunna; Mitch James; Shoreline Mafia; IAMDDB; Winston Surfshirt; Sons of Zion; Benny L; Dimension; Dirtyphonics; Flux Pavilion; Friction; Golden Features; Holy Goof; Kings of the Rollers; SASASAS; Amine Edge & Dance; Funtcase; Riot Ten; Mako Road; UZ; Skepsis & Bru-C; State of Mind; Sullivan King; K-Lab; Flowidus; Trei & Jabz; Cause N Affect;
LMC; Kid Rey; RAKA

Camping / R18

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bay Dreams on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 