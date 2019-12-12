Motorsport star’s rise to the top

9 December 2019

The profile of women in motorsport is on the rise with top level athletes now being recognised outside of racing. New Zealand's Supersport 600 title winner Avalon Biddle is one such athlete. Biddle made history in April this year as the first woman to win the title.

“It feels like we’re making progress. I have people stop me at petrol stations or on the street and congratulate me, and they’re so enthusiastic and supportive. It’s so nice to get that kind of feedback at this point in my career”.

Biddle started the race season last weekend with patchy conditions at Taupo's Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park as part of the Suzuki International Series.

“It seemed like every time we raced the rain would set back in. The challenge was that it would come over at last minute and we were already on track with dry weather tires, not equipped for racing in the rain. We made do however and to finish fourth on Sunday was a great comeback from 9th on the grid."

The series carries on to Manfeild in Palmerston North this weekend.

The MTF Finance backed Kiwi international will race her Kawasaki ZX6R in the F2 (600cc) class. MTF Finance have supported Biddle for the past four years and are backing her in the new season along with Pirelli tyres and International DJ Carl Cox.

“Carl is a huge motorsport fan and he and his team have always been very supportive of my racing, they were on board with the Australian Series. He’s very involved with the teams and a lot of fun to hang out with”.

“It’s going to be a busy couple of weeks, but I’ve been waiting months to get back on the track. There’s a huge buzz in the sport at the moment, and despite the weather last weekend the crowds were really enthusiastic. It going to be a lot of fun”.

