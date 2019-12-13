Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Thomson announces new co-driver for 2020

Friday, 13 December 2019, 8:03 am
Press Release: Dylan Thomson Rallysport

Christchurch’s Dylan Thomson is pleased to announce he will work with co-driver Kieran Anstis for his 2020 Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship.

Thomson has worked with partner Amy Hudson since making his rallying debut in 2016 but with Hudson purchasing a rally car of her own and looking to do some driving, Thomson didn’t have to look far for a replacement co-driver.

Anstis comes well credentialled as a graduate of both Motorsport New Zealand’s Elite Academy and Rally New Zealand’s co-drivers academy, while also sitting alongside some of New Zealand’s top rally drivers, including an NZRC podium at the final round of the 2019 season, Rally Waitomo.

“Amy started talking about taking a year off earlier this season when she bought herself a rally car and it’s nearly ready to run so we both figured it’s as good a time as any,” says Thomson.

“The opportunity to work with Kieran came up and I think we’ll make a good combination, we’ve both got similar ambitions and expectations for 2020 and moving further forward.”

“Dylan and I started talking after Waitomo about partnering up for the 2020 season, we are both chasing similar goals and targets so I’m really looking forward to working with him and the team next year,” adds Anstis.

After a season learning the four-wheel drive Specialised Auto Services Subaru netted third overall, Thomson and Anstis will be looking for consistent top five finishes and to repeat the top three championship standing come year end.

Dylan Thomson Rallysport’s campaign is supported by Total Lubricants, Riordan and West Transport Pukekohe, Drew + Accounting, Harrier Signs, Specialised Auto Services, Steelrite Framing, LJ Hooker, Fowler Homes South Auckland and New Zealand, AA Autocentre Hornby, Stadium Finance, Jivan Produce, Dunlop, Dixcel and Braketech.

