Feature film directorial debut for New Zealand actor

Friday, 13 December 2019, 10:06 am
Press Release: Morcan Motion Pictures

New Zealand actor and writer James Morcan today announced he will be writing and starring in a new feature film titled GIYA. The movie will also be Morcan’s directorial debut.

“GIYA is a fun-filled, mind-bending, black comedy set all in one night in a Sydney restaurant,” Morcan said from his residence in NSW, Australia. “The story contains a shocking and hilarious twist-ending that we hope will leave audiences feeling satisfied.”

Morcan is teaming up with one of his long-time collaborators, leading Australian actor and producer Gil Ben-Moshe. GIYA will be the fourth feature film the two have made together, having previously shot two OZ-Bollywood movies, My Cornerstone and Love You Krishna, as well as the post-Apocalyptic film After Armageddon.

Ben-Moshe’s production company MoneyShot Productions will oversee all aspects of the filmmaking process.

“Without giving any of the plot away, this will be a mysterious, hypnotizing and hilarious film,” Morcan said. “When audiences are hit with the big twist shock, they will kick themselves for not spotting all the clues along the way.”

Morcan is currently writing the screenplay for the film and preparing to direct and co-produce. The production is expected to begin filming in Sydney next year.

