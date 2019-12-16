Mighty Massie On Form at Young Horse Champs



Logan Massie was a very busy rider at the East Coast Performance Horses National Young Horse Show in Hastings at the weekend but it paid off with the Dannevirke farmer taking out the leading rider crown as well as an age group championship.

Logan won the East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old Championship aboard Florence, was third equal aboard Giulia MH in the Fernhill Stud Four-Year-Old Championship and was fifth equal in the Cheleken Equestrian and Ultramox Six-Year-Old Championship and won the style prizes in both the five and six-year-old classes.

He was particularly pleased with Florence who is by Lord Larino LS, out of Molly who is by Double J Repicharge and bred at their farm.

“She has always been a good horse,” says Logan. “She was a tough cookie as a youngster but every week is just mellowing out a bit more.”

The combination were the only ones to finish on zero faults over the challenging Gerrit Beker-designed courses. “I was quietly confident she would do well. Every round she has jumped this year has been double clear but the tracks were bigger than ever. It is tough jumping at this show to get four clears out of a five-year-old over courses that get slightly tougher each day.” Florence was second in the four-year-old championship last year with Logan’s partner Alexa Dodson and it is the second time Logan has taken out the leading rider of the show prize.

Fifty-seven combinations battled it out for top honours in the five-year-old class, with 18 coming through to the third day of competition.

Anna Trent (Plimmerton) and Off the Cuff were the champions of the Fernhill Stud Four-Year-Old Final. Twenty-three combinations lined up on the opening day of competition, with numbers whittled to just 10 for today’s final. Off the Cuff is by Colombia, out of Cufflink, who is by Liocaylon. Colombia is a thoroughbred sire by Zabeel whose strong racing lines are well respected throughout Australasia.

Anna thinks those thoroughbred bloodlines stood the mare in good stead over the show. “She’s been quite different from the start,” says Anna. “I knew she would be something quite special. I am so proud of her and she was just so good this weekend. She takes everything in and is so good to handle.”

Jesse Linton (Hastings) took out the Cheleken Equestrian and Ultramox Six-Year-Old Championship aboard Kelly Smith’s Kings Larkin. “I rode him last season but he was quite green and big, so needed time to mature,” says Jesse. The horse was turned out and came back to him around 10 weeks ago in preparation for the targeted Young Horse Show. “I was hoping we would be in with a good chance, so it is a good win.”

While the horse can be a little quirky at home, Jesse says he’s all business in the ring. The horse is by Lansing, out of Mark Larking who is by Kings Ransom and bred by Kelly. Thirty-four combinations lined up for the first qualifier on the opening day of the show, with three jumping off for the title today.

Vicki Wilson (Havelock North) steered her stunning imported stallion Daminos TWS to a win in the Matthews Hanoverian Seven-Year-Old Championship Final. The horse has never done a seven-year-old class before and generally competes in just one show a month. “I like to keep him fresh and target particular shows,” she said.

The stallion was imported from Europe as a three-and-a-half-year-old. Vicki had seen him free jumping and knew immediately he would be something quite special.

It was a two horse race in the jump-off today and while both riders had a rail, Vicki was the faster.

“I couldn’t ask for a better horse,” says Vicki. “He is brave and loves his jumping. He knows he is good and likes people to notice him.” She has also donated a service to the horse for the Backing Black Showjumping Fundraising Auction next week. His oldest offspring are two and Vicki says they all look amazing. Daminos TWS is by Diarado, out of B’Lanca Nieve, who is by Cashas.

Vicki also won the Four-Year-Old Show Hunter Champion title aboard her homebred Stamp VWNZ. Claire Wilson (Waipukurau) had a successful day in the show hunter ring too, winning both the Five-Year-Old Champion with McMillans Banter and the Seven-Year-Old with McMillans Lego – both were bred by her and by her top showjumper Answer Back. Rose Cruden (Bunnythorpe) and B&W Midnight won the Six-Year-Old Champion.

Results –

Showjumping, Fernhill Stud Four-Year-Old Champion: Anna Trent (Plimmerton) Off the Cuff (by Colombia, out of Cufflink, by Liocaylon – bred by Sonya and Tayla Mason).

Four-Year-Old Style Prize (sponsored by NZPH): Jaime Tiller (Cambridge) Takapoto Cartier (by Cartell GNZ, out of Claire, by Chasseur I – bred by Takapoto Estate).

East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old Champion (sponsored by Haupouri Sport Horses): Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Florence (by Lord Larino LS, out of Molly, by Double J Repicharge – bred by Massie Agri Business)

Five-Year-Old Style Prize (sponsored by Haupouri Sport Horses): Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Florence (by Lord Larino LS, out of Molly, by Double J Repicharge – bred by Massie Agri Business).

Cheleken Equestrian and Ultramox Six-Year-Old Champion (sponsored by Redcliffs Equestrian): Jesse Linton (Hastings) Kings Larkin (by Lansing, out of Mark Larking, by Kings Ransom – bred by Kelly Smith).

Six-Year-Old Style Prize (sponsored by NZPH): Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Carbon Xtreme (by Corofino II, out of JK Good Looks, by JK Lucas – bred by Xtreme Sport Horses).

Matthews Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old Champion (sponsored by NZPH): Vicki Wilson (Havelock North) Daminos TWS (by Diarado, out of B’Lanca Nieve, by Cashas – bred by Wiepert Klaus-Peter).

Seven-Year-Old Style Prize (sponsored by NZPH): Phillip Steiner (Tauranga) Cassina Dior (by Diarado, out of Cassina Vandehelle, by Cassini I – bred by Pip McCarroll).

Best Presented of Show: Daniel Webb (Hunterville) and Constellation (by Cassini d’eclipse, out of Milly, by Anamour – bred by Daniel Webb).

Leading Rider of Show: Logan Massie (Dannevirke).

FEI CSI1* 1.4m: Kimberley Bird (Ashburton) Cera Cassina 1, Melody Matheson (Hastings) Cortaflex Graffiti MH 2, Annabel Francis (Taupo) Carado GHP 3, Julie Davey (Hastings) Joligne De Carmel 4, Nakeysha Lammers (Taranaki) Resolution 5, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Mandalay Cove 6.

Main-Events University Series: Bailey Rutter (Balclutha) Henton Serenade 1, Isabella Harley (Wellington) Brainy G 2, Nicola Hammond (Cambridge) Carlo I 3, Kate Herdson (Auckland) Idol D 4.

EquiFibre Junior Rider Series: Dylan Bibby (Onga Onga) Wenrose Vertigo 1, Isabella Narracci (Hastings) Silver Casini 2, Sophie Littlewood (Auckland) Corpaccio Xtreme 3, Olivia Prendergast (Cambridge) Stellar 4, Phoebe Burns (Hastings) Jerry Maclary 5, Ally Stevenson (Hastings) Rei Huia Wild Rose 6.

Harrison Lane Pro-Amateur Rider Series: Bailey Rutter (Balclutha) Henton Serenade 1, Jane Burmester (Auckland) Corpus K 2, Larina Dolman (Gisborne) Kiwi Lansing 3, Larina Dolman (Gisborne) Floriant DHU 4, Lucy Fell (Longburn) Faratona STS 5, Tracy Mason (Hawke’s Bay) WP Stella 6.

Dunstan Horsefeeds Amateur Rider Series: Emma McClutchen (Waipawa) Neon 1, Shelagh Nolan (Gisborne) Ngahiwi Eyeza Blue 2. Holly Morrell (Taupo) Pampero 3, Shelley Bridgeman (Havelock North) Oaks Vendetta 4, Ashley Johnston (Wellington) Miss Vee NZPH 5, Janine Kirkback (Otaki) Kiwi Exalt 6.

FMG Young Rider Series: Emelia Forsyth (Clevedon) Henton Faberge 1, Kate Herdson (Auckland) Idol D 2, Drew Carson (Putaruru) Winston V Driene 3, Annabel Francis (Taupo) Carado GHP 4, Oliver Croucher (Cambridge) Showtym Stardust 5, Nicola Hammond (Cambridge) Carlo I 6.

Show hunter, Four-Year-Old Champion: Vicki Wilson (Havelock North) Stamp VWNZ (by Icarus GF, out of Quiz Me, by Eurosport Centavos – bred by Vicki Wilson).

Five-Year-Old Champion: Claire Wilson (Waipukurau) McMillans Banter (by Answer Back, out of Sounds Stylish, by House Buster – bred by Claire Wilson).

Six-Year-Old Champion: Rose Cruden (Bunnythorpe) B&W Midnight.

Seven-Year-Old Champion: Claire Wilson (Waipukurau) McMillans Lego (by Answer Back, out of Colour Fast, by Lourie – bred by Claire Wilson).



WHAT: East Coast Performance Horses National Young Horse Show

WHEN: December 13-15, 2019

WHERE: Hawke’s Bay Showgrounds, Hastings

MORE INFO: https://www.main-events.com/event/6063/east-coast-performance-horses-national-young-horse/classes

ends

© Scoop Media

