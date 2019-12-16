Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘The Last Tasmanian Tiger’ - or not

Monday, 16 December 2019, 8:47 am
Press Release: Sterling Gate Books

Publication of ‘The Last Tasmanian Tiger’ coincides with plans to capture the animal considered extinct

New Zealand author Lance Morcan considers it serendipitous this week’s publication of his latest book, a short story titled The Last Tasmanian Tiger, coincides with the announcement that Tasmanian tiger hunter Neil Waters claims there could be up to 100 breeding pairs of tigers in the wild and he is determined to capture one.

Morcan, who co-authored the bestselling epic Australian historical adventure novel White Spirit with his Sydney-based son James, says he was intrigued to learn that Waters plans to live in the bush for two years to capture the extinct animal and prove it is still alive.

“Having spent many years in Australia, some of that time in the wilderness, I’ve long been fascinated by the thylacine, as scientific types call it, and I think there have been enough credible reported sightings over the years to believe they may still survive.

“I note according to a Daily Mail Australia online report yesterday, Mr. Waters says he ‘has received hundreds of reports from people who said they saw an animal that fit the description of a Tasmanian tiger’.

“Although I’ve never visited the Southwest Wilderness region of Tasmania where the so-called last Tassie tiger was captured in 1933, I understand it’s remote and inaccessible enough to hide an animal of any species considered extinct. From what I’ve seen of the region, it’s very similar to New Zealand’s rugged Fiordland where almost any animal could remain undiscovered if it chose to avoid humans.”

Published by Sterling Gate Books, Morcan’s new release book has been well received by the critics. Amazon Hall of Fame Top 100 reviewer Grady Harp describes it as “An absorbingly interesting story – both for adventure and for insights into Aborigine culture! Highly recommended.”

In The Last Tasmanian Tiger, which Morcan insists is a work of fiction, Tasmanian Charlie Truganini can’t believe his eyes when on a trip into Tasmania’s wilderness he sees a Tasmanian tiger. Charlie has a number of claims to fame – one of those being he’s a direct descendant of one Truganini, the woman considered to be the last full-blooded Aboriginal Tasmanian and whose name he inherited. A close second to that is he’s the great-grandson of one Dingo Truganini, the tracker who helped capture the last known Thylacine cynocephalus.

The book’s blurb reads: “When Charlie sees a Tasmanian tiger with his own eyes, he realises he doesn’t want his tiger meeting the same fate as the last one. And so he makes a decision. A decision that will have life-and-death consequences.”

The last Tasmanian Tiger is exclusive to Amazon and can be viewed at: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082GGKR77/

END


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sterling Gate Books on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 