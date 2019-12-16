Applications now open for $10,000 scholarship

He wawata mō ngā wheturangi

Applications now open for $10,000 scholarship for students of Māori descent



For immediate release:

Monday 16 December 2019



Applications are now open for the Sir Hugh Kawharu Scholarship, a $10,000 grant for students of Māori descent, offered by the Kawharu Foundation in partnership with Auckland Museum.

The purpose of the scholarship is to support and encourage Māori research and leadership, particularly in the field of cultural heritage.

The grant is open to students who are studying full-time at undergraduate or graduate level at a university or wānanga and have an interest in cultural heritage.

In addition to the grant, the successful recipient could receive the benefit of an academic mentor for the duration of their studies. It is anticipated that the scholarship candidate will undertake a research project in an area of relevance to the Museum's collections which will form part of their studies and contribute to the completion of their degree.

Criteria for selection

Auckland Museum, in consultation with the Kawharu Foundation, will select a scholarship recipient and research project in accordance with the following criteria:

· Demonstrated link to an area of research within the Museum’s collections, departments and histories

· Demonstrated link between their proposed course of study and Māori scholarship

· Preferably, a connection to Māori social development and community engagement

Consistent with the Foundation’s objectives, applicants will also be assessed on the basis of:

· Academic excellence and the potential to succeed in scholarly/curatorial research;

· Leadership ability and integrity, including the respect of peers; and

· Potential contribution to the field of museology and taonga, to knowledge of communities and iwi, to land and heritage, and/or other areas within the scope of the Museum’s collections and departments.

Applications close at 5pm Wednesday 29 January 2020.

To apply visit www.aucklandmuseum.com/sir-hugh-kawharu-scholarship

Sir Hugh Kawharu was an inspirational leader who was involved with Auckland Museum for more than 30 years as a Trust Board member guiding matters affecting Māori and enabling Māori aspirations.

ends

© Scoop Media