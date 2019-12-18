Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Oxfam’s annual Generosity Index highlights most giving Kiwis

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 9:14 am
Press Release: Oxfam NZ

16 December 2019


Oxfam’s annual Generosity Index highlights most giving Kiwis in Aotearoa


Oxfam New Zealand has published the results of its annual Generosity Index, revealing the most generous towns, cities and regions in the country.

Nelson-Tasman has been named New Zealand’s most generous region in 2019, beating the rest of the country for the biggest hearts. Last year’s winner, Wellington, came in second place with Otago rounding out the top three.

Every year, the Generosity Index ranks the most generous towns, cities and regions based on the number of Oxfam Unwrapped gifts purchased per capita.

Wellington City topped the list of most gifts per capita for a town or city, followed closely by Christchurch City and Auckland.

Rachael Le Mesurier, Executive Director of Oxfam New Zealand, said: “We’re incredibly thankful to all the wonderful Kiwis who chose to make a difference with their gift-giving this past year. It’s heartening to see more people making conscious purchasing decisions that empower others around globe. It’s that generous spirit that is helping to change lives.

“Oxfam Unwrapped is a unique way to give gifts that matter, through your donations to Oxfam’s work. Your continued support means that we can keep doing these vital projects in the Pacific and work with our local partners to support the world’s most vulnerable communities.

“Each and every one of the most generous regions, towns and cities have something to be proud of – congratulations and thank you for choosing to support Oxfam Unwrapped. Your generosity is truly inspiring, and is creating long-lasting change for people living in poverty.”

Oxfam Unwrapped is a charity gift catalogue and one of Oxfam New Zealand’s biggest fundraisers. When Kiwis purchase an Unwrapped gift, they receive a card relating to a particular Oxfam project. The funds are directed to where they’re needed most, giving someone living in poverty the chance of a better life.

The donations are vital in supporting Oxfam’s life-changing programmes in the Pacific and beyond, helping to improve access to water and sanitation, support vulnerable families in creating sustainable incomes, and promote gender equality.

The gift cards range from honey bees that support beekeepers and the ever-popular goat, to school supplies that assist children with learning and solar lamps that bring light. All the cards are symbolic representations of different to areas of Oxfam’s work. Donations go towards the related projects or wherever it’s needed most – meaning communities receive the type of support they truly need.

Gift cards can be purchased at oxfamunwrapped.org.nz or by calling toll-free on 0800 600 700.

The top ten most generous regions in Oxfam Unwrapped’s 2019 Generosity Index are:

1. Nelson
2. Wellington
3. Otago
4. Auckland
5. Canterbury
6. Manawatu-Wanganui
7. Taranaki
8. Marlborough
9. Hawke's Bay
10. Waikato

The top ten most generous cities in Oxfam Unwrapped’s 2019 Generosity Index are:

1. Wellington City
2. Christchurch City
3. Auckland
4. Lower Hutt City
5. Dunedin City
6. Nelson City
7. Palmerston North City
8. Hamilton City
9. Tauranga City
10. New Plymouth District

Notes to the editor:

• The Generosity Index is formulated by calculating the number of gifts given per capita from available population data.

• Oxfam Unwrapped has raised over $6 million for Oxfam New Zealand’s work in the Pacific and around the world since its inception in 2005.

• A selection of high-resolution images of Oxfam Unwrapped gifts can be previewed and downloaded from this link. Please get in touch with us if you would like any additional content.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Oxfam NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 