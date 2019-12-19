Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Colapinto joins Kiwi Motorsport for TRS campaign

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 8:05 am
Press Release: Toyota Racing

Argentinian racer and Spanish Formula 4 champion Franco Colapinto will begin his 2020 racing season with a campaign in New Zealand’s Castrol Toyota Racing Series.

The sixteen year old from Buenos Aires was the sensation of the Spanish championship this year, winning 11 races plus taking 13 podium positions and nine pole positions on his way to the title for the Drivex Team.

He will join a full field - expected to be 20 cars - when the series begins at Highlands Motorsport Park, Cromwell in New Zealand's South Island next month.

Colapinto will bring five years of karting experience, as well as seat time in Formula 4, Euroformula Open and Formula Renault Eurocup to his campaign and is confident he can be a factor in the championship, which culminates in the historic New Zealand Grand Prix in February.

He says the New Zealand campaign represents a great challenge as his career continues to progress.

"I left Argentina at the end of 2018 and was lucky enough to race all across Europe in 2019,” he explained. “To be heading to New Zealand in 2020 is a dream come true. The TRS championship is where many great drivers have gone on their route to the top!

“I know there is a lot for me to learn after just one season out of karts but I'm so hungry for it. It's an intense few weeks but after a couple of months off after winning Spanish F4 I'm ready to go. I would also really like to thank the people that have supported me to make this happen.”

Last week the FIA confirmed it had increased the Super Licence points tally for the five weekend championship with ten points up for grabs to the championship winner. The series is entering its 16th successive season and with a new car, new engine and new tyres will be fought out by some of the best up and coming young drivers in the world today.

Colapinto's campaign begins at Highlands and stays in the South Island for the second round a week later, moving to Teretonga Park near Invercargill for round two. The series then heads to the North Island for the remaining three weekends of racing.

That will include the Denny Hulme Memorial Trophy at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, the New Zealand Motor Cup at Pukekohe Park and the final round, the New Zealand Grand Prix meeting over the weekend of February 14-16 at Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon in Feilding.

2020 Castrol Toyota Racing Series


17-19 January 2020: Highlands Motorsport Park, Cromwell - Dorothy Smith Memorial Trophy
24-26 January 2020: Teretonga Park, Invercargill - Spirit of a Nation Cup
1-2 February 2020: Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, Waikato - Denny Hulme Trophy
7-9 February 2020: Pukekohe Park, Pukekohe - New Zealand Motor Cup
15-16 February 2020: Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon, Feilding - New Zealand Grand Prix

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Toyota Racing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 