Colapinto joins Kiwi Motorsport for TRS campaign

Argentinian racer and Spanish Formula 4 champion Franco Colapinto will begin his 2020 racing season with a campaign in New Zealand’s Castrol Toyota Racing Series.

The sixteen year old from Buenos Aires was the sensation of the Spanish championship this year, winning 11 races plus taking 13 podium positions and nine pole positions on his way to the title for the Drivex Team.

He will join a full field - expected to be 20 cars - when the series begins at Highlands Motorsport Park, Cromwell in New Zealand's South Island next month.

Colapinto will bring five years of karting experience, as well as seat time in Formula 4, Euroformula Open and Formula Renault Eurocup to his campaign and is confident he can be a factor in the championship, which culminates in the historic New Zealand Grand Prix in February.

He says the New Zealand campaign represents a great challenge as his career continues to progress.

"I left Argentina at the end of 2018 and was lucky enough to race all across Europe in 2019,” he explained. “To be heading to New Zealand in 2020 is a dream come true. The TRS championship is where many great drivers have gone on their route to the top!

“I know there is a lot for me to learn after just one season out of karts but I'm so hungry for it. It's an intense few weeks but after a couple of months off after winning Spanish F4 I'm ready to go. I would also really like to thank the people that have supported me to make this happen.”

Last week the FIA confirmed it had increased the Super Licence points tally for the five weekend championship with ten points up for grabs to the championship winner. The series is entering its 16th successive season and with a new car, new engine and new tyres will be fought out by some of the best up and coming young drivers in the world today.

Colapinto's campaign begins at Highlands and stays in the South Island for the second round a week later, moving to Teretonga Park near Invercargill for round two. The series then heads to the North Island for the remaining three weekends of racing.

That will include the Denny Hulme Memorial Trophy at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, the New Zealand Motor Cup at Pukekohe Park and the final round, the New Zealand Grand Prix meeting over the weekend of February 14-16 at Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon in Feilding.

2020 Castrol Toyota Racing Series



17-19 January 2020: Highlands Motorsport Park, Cromwell - Dorothy Smith Memorial Trophy

24-26 January 2020: Teretonga Park, Invercargill - Spirit of a Nation Cup

1-2 February 2020: Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, Waikato - Denny Hulme Trophy

7-9 February 2020: Pukekohe Park, Pukekohe - New Zealand Motor Cup

15-16 February 2020: Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon, Feilding - New Zealand Grand Prix



