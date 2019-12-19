Lush forest experience and sustainability at the ASB Classic

Thursday 19 December

Lush forest experience and sustainability a focus at the ASB Classic

ASB Classic visitors now have the chance to help re-grow New Zealand’s native forests through an innovative partnership with charity Trees That Count.

ASB has pledged to ensure 10,000 new trees are funded through Trees That Count by July next year – both via direct funding support and by encouraging customers to fund native trees themselves.

To kickstart the partnership, Trees That Count will be ASB’s official charity partner at the ASB Classic, and will be the recipient of funds raised through Smash for Cash and ASB Lobbo which are run each year at the event.

As a visible celebration of the partnership, visitors to the ASB Classic in January will be treated to a forest experience with a lush bush walk from the tournament entrance.

ASB will also be offsetting carbon emissions for the flights of all players and their support teams to and from the tournament as well as working with Tennis Auckland to implement a sustainability plan with the aim of having no single use plastic and no landfill waste by 2022, among other environmental measures.

ASB head of community and sponsorship Mark Graham said as summer starts and Kiwis begin to spend more time outdoors, it was the perfect opportunity to think about preserving the environment for future generations.

“New Zealand’s native trees are an integral part of what makes our natural landscape special. Many of our customers care about the environment and want to help restore it - and the beauty of Trees That Count is that it’s an easy way to do something tangible, and then see exactly what impact you’re having.

“We’re committed to at least 10,000 trees in a joint effort between us and our customers. The ASB Classic will have a native tree theme to give expression to this exciting new partnership,” said Graham.

Trees That Count is a programme of charity Project Crimson and runs New Zealand’s only online marketplace to increase native tree planting.

Chief Executive Adele Fitzpatrick said having ASB’s support was significant.

“The 10,000 trees will have a huge impact in communities throughout New Zealand. Planters across the country are constantly applying to us for support, so generosity of this scale enables even more groups to achieve great things for their local environment. We’re also thrilled to see our native trees take centre court at the ASB Classic in January,” said Fitzpatrick.

In addition to the ASB Classic charity partnership, Trees That Count will get support via a range of ASB products and services, including:

every new investor in ASB’s Positive Impact Kiwisaver Fund will have a native tree funded on their behalf.



ASB credit card customers will be able to direct their True Rewards points to planting native trees.



