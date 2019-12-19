Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lush forest experience and sustainability at the ASB Classic

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 12:28 pm
Press Release: ASB Bank

Thursday 19 December

Lush forest experience and sustainability a focus at the ASB Classic

ASB Classic visitors now have the chance to help re-grow New Zealand’s native forests through an innovative partnership with charity Trees That Count.

ASB has pledged to ensure 10,000 new trees are funded through Trees That Count by July next year – both via direct funding support and by encouraging customers to fund native trees themselves.

To kickstart the partnership, Trees That Count will be ASB’s official charity partner at the ASB Classic, and will be the recipient of funds raised through Smash for Cash and ASB Lobbo which are run each year at the event.

As a visible celebration of the partnership, visitors to the ASB Classic in January will be treated to a forest experience with a lush bush walk from the tournament entrance.

ASB will also be offsetting carbon emissions for the flights of all players and their support teams to and from the tournament as well as working with Tennis Auckland to implement a sustainability plan with the aim of having no single use plastic and no landfill waste by 2022, among other environmental measures.

ASB head of community and sponsorship Mark Graham said as summer starts and Kiwis begin to spend more time outdoors, it was the perfect opportunity to think about preserving the environment for future generations.

“New Zealand’s native trees are an integral part of what makes our natural landscape special. Many of our customers care about the environment and want to help restore it - and the beauty of Trees That Count is that it’s an easy way to do something tangible, and then see exactly what impact you’re having.

“We’re committed to at least 10,000 trees in a joint effort between us and our customers. The ASB Classic will have a native tree theme to give expression to this exciting new partnership,” said Graham.

Trees That Count is a programme of charity Project Crimson and runs New Zealand’s only online marketplace to increase native tree planting.

Chief Executive Adele Fitzpatrick said having ASB’s support was significant.

“The 10,000 trees will have a huge impact in communities throughout New Zealand. Planters across the country are constantly applying to us for support, so generosity of this scale enables even more groups to achieve great things for their local environment. We’re also thrilled to see our native trees take centre court at the ASB Classic in January,” said Fitzpatrick.

In addition to the ASB Classic charity partnership, Trees That Count will get support via a range of ASB products and services, including:

every new investor in ASB’s Positive Impact Kiwisaver Fund will have a native tree funded on their behalf.

ASB credit card customers will be able to direct their True Rewards points to planting native trees.

NDS

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 