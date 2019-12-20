Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The ACC And Scotty Stevenson Join Forces for T20 Black Clash

Friday, 20 December 2019, 12:50 pm
Press Release: TVNZ

Radio Hauraki's Alternative Commentary Collective (ACC) will make a much-anticipated return to the Hot Spring Spas T20 Napier Black Clash in association with Heartland Bank. Named as the official commentary team, the guys will be back when the blockbuster summer showdown is broadcast live on TVNZ 1.

Key members of the famed ACC - Leigh Hart, Matt Heath and Jason Hoyte – will be joined by special guest commentator and fellow funny-man Mike Minogue (Wellington Paranormal) when Team Rugby go head to head with Team Cricket on January 17.

1 News’ Scotty Stevenson will be hosting the match and reporting on the sideline at McLean Park for pitch interviews with the nation’s biggest sporting superstars.

Team Coaches Sir Graham Henry and Stephen Fleming will lead an all-star roster of players including: Richie McCaw, Israel Dagg, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Aaron Smith, Brad Weber, Daniel Vettori, Kyle Mills, Grant Elliott, Jacob Aram and Nathan Astle.

The inaugural event smashed it out of the park, reaching over 1 million New Zealanders on TVNZ 1 in 2019, making it one of the best and most watched sporting events of the summer. Kiwi audiences were enthralled by the entertaining and thrilling contest, and the 2020 clash promises another epic event.

Will Team Rugby take the glory again or will Team Cricket come back with a vengeance to take back what they think is theirs?


