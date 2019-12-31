Delport called up for Kings clash

A new year brings new hope and the Auckland ACES will look to kick off 2020 in style against the Canterbury Kings at the Outer Oval on Wednesday.

The first squad of the new year also sees a new face in Dream11 Super Smash colours with Louis Delport replacing Will Somerville, who has been called up to the BLACKCAPS squad for the third test against Australia in Sydney.

Assistant Coach Doug Watson said it is exciting for Delport to join the squad.

"Louis is always looking to add value and it is a wonderful opportunity for him, brought on by a wonderful opportunity for Will."

One win from the opening six matches make it must-win time for the ACES. Both sides will be hunting four points after defeats on Monday and an abandoned encounter when the two sides met a fortnight ago in Christchurch.

Watson said despite the setbacks, the ACES remain positive and focused on working together as a unit.

"We're not far away. We have been solid in the field and it's just about getting the batting and bowling to click at the same time."

"Most of the guys are hitting the ball well. Continuing to play positively, building partnerships with the bat and taking it deep will go a long way to being where we need to be."

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland ACES vs. Canterbury Kings

Wednesday 1 January

Eden Park Outer Oval

4.00 pm

ACES SQUAD | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Canterbury Kings

Craig Cachopa (c)

Corey Anderson

Mark Chapman

Louis Delport

Martin Guptill

Ronnie Hira

Ben Lister

Mitchell McClenaghan

Colin Munro

Glenn Phillips

Sean Solia

Ross ter Braak





