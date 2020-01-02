Another successful Northern Bass festival comes to a close

Thursday 2 January 2020- The three-day Northern Bass music festival has wrapped up in Mangawhai following an all-star final night on New Year's Eve that included Kiwi acts Fat Freddy’s Drop and Ladi6, American rappers Ghostface Killah and Freddie Gibbs and British Drum & Bass icon Goldie.

The ninth edition of Northern Bass sold out faster than ever before, and was a far cry from the festival's small beginnings. Festival Director Gareth Popham says that much of the festival’s success comes from continuing to focus on the same things as in the early days.

“Every year we strive to bring together the best music line-up possible, and we’ve been able to make the festival site better and better thanks to the Worsfold family who allow us to build our festival on their beautiful farm.”

“We’ve got a great audience, with many coming back every festival - they’re the ones who make Northern Bass what it is, along with our staff, volunteers and sponsors. Northern Bass turns 10 next summer and we’re already planning how to make it an extra special one.”





© Scoop Media

