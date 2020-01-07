New drum and bass festival announced

New drum and bass festival ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ announced for New Zealand

Get your New Year festie crew back together again, Welcome To The Jungle - the biggest outdoor one-day drum and bass festival New Zealand has ever seen - will be held this February, featuring a ‘who’s who’ of electronic music legends.

Welcome To The Jungle will be held on Saturday, February 15 , 2020 at the Jungle Stage at the legendary Northern Bass site in Mangawhai (420 Settlement Road).

The one-day festival will host a star-studded line-up of drum and bass icons, including Pendulum Trinity, The Upbeats, Alix Perez, TREi, Chiccorelli and more.

Presented by Fuzen and Audiology, in partnership with George FM, Pato Entertainment, Fabrik and greenroom; tickets to Welcome To The Jungle are on sale on Thursday, January 9 at 7.00pm. Get your tickets at https://www.ticketfairy.com

Promoters have locked in some of the biggest names in drum and bass for the one-day event, including the New Zealand debut of Pendulum TRINITY – a concept launched in late 2019 by the famed electronic Aussie trio Pendulum. For the first time in years, Rob Swire (Anscenic), Gareth McGrillen (Speed) and Paul Harding (El Hornet) will perform together playing brand new music from their upcoming EP series.

They’ll perform alongside pillars of the Kiwi DNB community The Upbeats, whose unique and organic take on 170bpm+ bass music has seen them make their home in the highest echelons of dance music worldwide.

Other drawcards include Belgian-born producer Alix Perez, who has released a string of winning records since his critically-acclaimed debut album 1984; TREi who has been a leader in the drum and bass scene down under since 2007 and UK-born, NZ-based legend Chiccorelli. More names still to be announced.

The exciting new annual event will also feature on-site camping, with festival shuttles to and from Mangawhai. More will be released in the coming days, and to stay on top of announcements, including ticket specials and the chance to win free tickets, join the waitlist HERE

