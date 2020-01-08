Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ASB Classic Sensational line up for Thursday

Wednesday, 8 January 2020, 8:04 pm
Press Release: ASB Classic

Sensational line up for Thursday

MEDIA RELEASE
Wednesday 8 January

Another sensational all-star line-up hits the court on Thursday at the 2020 ASB Classic.

The queen of court Serena Williams takes centre stage in the day session against compatriot Christina McHale. The top seed Williams rolled to victory against Italian Camila Giorgi in the first round, hitting eight aces and holding all her service games to win 6-3 6-2.

The 23-time grand slam champion has faced McHale three times in her career with a 3-0 winning record. However, two of their matches have gone the distance including at Wimbledon in 2016 where Williams won 6-7 6-2 6-4.

Teen prodigy Cori "Coco" Gauff will look for a quarter-final berth when she opens the day session against Germany's Laura Siegemund. The 15-year old Gauff showed Kiwi tennis fans why she is touted as one of the games brightest talents - showing off her skilful and athletic game in an impressive first round win.

Laura Siegemund was far too strong for Gauff's regular double partner Catherine McNally 6-2 6-2 in the first round. The 31-year-old will look to use her crafty all court game to challenge Gauff for a spot in the quarterfinals where Williams or McHale will await the winner.

Two-time defending champ Julia Goerges will close out the day session on centre court. The big hitting German is looking to keep her hot streak at the ASB Classic alive as she goes head to head against Swiss player Jill Teichmann. This will be the first meeting between the players but as history suggests, Goerges is at home on this court.

Caroline Wozniacki's swansong at the ASB Classic continues as she opens the night session. The Danish star will have a tough second round encounter with former champion Lauren Davis. Wozniacki, has been a loyal visitor to Auckland reaching the final in both 2015 and 2018, she’s a fan favourite who’s looking to finish her career on a winning note.

The diminutive Davis has found her feet again after slipping out of the top 200 in 2018, the former ASB Classic Champion is now sitting back inside the top 100, inching her way back to her career best ranking of 26 in 2017.

The former world No. 1 Wozniacki has won both their two previous meetings including a 6-1 6-3 victory in Beijing last year.

With tennis royalty to start the day and a Dane sweetheart to finish, the sell out crowd is in for an unforgettable experience.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ASB Classic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 