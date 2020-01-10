Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Quarter-final action on Friday

Friday, 10 January 2020, 10:19 am
Press Release: ASB Classic

The battle for the ASB Classic crown intensifies as the world’s best battle it out on quarterfinals day.

Serena Williams was made to work for her spot in the quarter finals with a hard-fought win over compatriot Christina McHale 3-6 6-2 6-3. The former world No. 1 will take on Laura Siegemund of Germany on who used her guile to outgun 15-year-old American Coco Gauff in three sets in the opening match of Thursdays play.

Williams will face another tricky opponent in Siegemund who took apart the American teenager Gauff with an array of drop-shots and lobs. In their only previous meeting at Indian Wells last year, Williams cruised to a 6-2 6-1 win over Siegemund.

Two-time defending champ Julia Goerges kept her quest for a third title in a row alive, shaking off the challenge of Swiss player Jill Teichmann 6-3 6-2. Goerges was untroubled in the match saving all three break points she faced on serve to move safely into the quarters. The German has quietly made her way through the draw, but she often saves her best tennis for the business end of the tournament and will be a threat as the week continues.

Awaiting Goerges is the fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki in what will be another ‘classic’ ASB Classic derby between the pair. They have a closely fought rivalry with Goerges leading the ledger 6-4. The 41st ranked Goerges has won their last three meetings which includes the 2018 ASB Classic final.

Two of the glamour queens of the WTA Tour, Eugenie Bouchard and Amanda Anisimova will go head to head for the first time in what will be a blockbuster opening to the night’s session.

Third seed Anisimova is making great progress at this year’s ASB Classic impressing crowds with her powerful baseline game. The 18-year old returns to the ASB Classic after a career best year reaching the semi-finals of Roland Garros, winning her first WTA title in Bogota and reaching a career high rank of 21.

Anisimova completed a straight-forward 6-2 6-4 win over former top ten player Daria Kasatkina from Russia in the second round. Bouchard has also looked impressive this year, taking out a pair of quality opponents in Kristen Flipkens and former world No. 4 Caroline Garica to make it through to the quarter finals.

The winner of this duel will meet either Frenchwoman Alize Cornet or Jessica Pegula of the United States, who will open play on Friday. The pair have faced off once before with Cornet scoring a decisive win at last year’s US Open 6-3 6-2.

It’s clear Friday is set to serve up another spectacular day of world class tennis!


