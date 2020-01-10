Countdown to FOMO
Thursday 9 January, 2020- It's less than a week until a huge international music line-up that includes BROCKHAMPTON, Kaytranada, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Time Magazine's Entertainer of the Year Lizzo hits Auckland for one of the most anticipated shows of the summer, FOMO 2020.
The inclusive, one stage festival lands Outdoors at The Trusts Arena next Wednesday, with gates opening at 4pm before the music kicks off at 4:30pm with rising local stars Vayne and Melodownz, before the international acts take the stage beginning with break-out US rap star Rico Nasty.
Fans can get prepared for FOMO with the schedule and map, as well as getting ready to join the Australian FOMO audiences in a fundraising drive to support those affected by The Australian fires.
When buying a drink at the bars, all fans will get the opportunity to add a dollar to their purchase, with all funds raised going to Australia's largest wildlife rescue organisation WIRES. Watch Lizzo talking about the fundraiser on stage at FOMO Brisbane.
Final tickets are on sale now
from Ticketek:
GA final release (R16): $129.90 + bf
VIP (R18): $179.90 + bf
Set times
4:30pm: Vayne
5:00pm: Melodownz
5:45pm: Rico Nasty
6:25pm: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
7:20pm: Lizzo
8:25pm: BROCKHAMPTON
9:30pm: Kaytranada
Gates open: 4pm
Show finish: 10:30pm.
Set times are subject to change.
WHAT’S NEW FOR FOMO 2020?
FOMO will keep some key
elements that help make the festival so special, in
particular,
the unique philosophy of ONE STAGE, which of course means NO CLASHES, which
means that you, your friends and friends you haven’t met yet, get to PARTY TOGETHER.
Plus, you asked for it, so we’ve
added a VIP ticket offering with some
serious perks,
including expedited entry lane, a swish area with fancy loos, shade, seating, phone
charging facilities, exclusive bar offerings and two free standard drink cards.
FOMO 2020
Presented by BBE, FUZEN, MAI FM and SNIFFERS
Wednesday 15
January
Outdoors at The Trusts Arena
5:00PM - 10:30PM
16+ Licenced Event (you MUST be 16 or over to attend)
Tickets are available via www.fomofestival.com.au or www.premier.ticketek.co.nz.