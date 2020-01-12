Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wanaka’s Aspiring Art Prize

Sunday, 12 January 2020, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Holy Family Catholic School

Innovative and interesting art on display at Wanaka’s Aspiring Art Prize
A graphite drawing depicting the frustration of an emerging social class in New Zealand was judged Supreme Winner at the Craigs Aspiring Art Prize in Wanaka on Friday night.
Class Precariat, by Wanaka artist P. William (aka Paul McLachlan), was awarded the Craigs Investment Partners Prize of $10,000 at the gala event at Holy Family Catholic School.

The annual event attracts artists from around New Zealand and is becoming a nationally recognised art award. It is one of the school’s biggest fundraisers, raising about $22,000 each year.

The Runner-Up award, a $2000 prize donated by New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agent Craig Myles, went to Ki Hyun Kim for his painting Morning on Sunday Market. Best Landscape, which was awarded a $2000 prize donated by Peak Accommodation, went to Priscilla Clair for her painting Matukituki 2 and the Best Work Under $1000 went to Gavin Chair for his painting Interior no.7 (Hotel room in Greymouth).

Thirty-one artworks were sold on Friday night, with the remainder up for sale until Tuesday January 14, when the exhibition ends. The People’s Choice award will also be announced at the end of the exhibition.

Judges for this year’s Craigs Aspiring Art Prize were Dunedin Public Art Gallery curators Lucy Hamonds and Lauren Gutsell. They were impressed by the variety of strong, innovative and interesting works on display, submitted by well-known Kiwi artists through to up-and-coming young artists.

Holy Family Catholic School principal Jo McKay says she was thrilled with the turnout of Friday night’s gala event and the number of artworks sold.

“Fundraising events like the Craigs Aspiring Art Prize are hugely important for a high decile school like ours, as it provides additional opportunities to provide extra resources to enhance learning through cutting-edge educational programmes,” McKay says.

The event is mostly organised by Friends of the School (FOTS). FOTS chair Sarah Jamieson says: “The Craigs Aspiring Art Prize is a fantastic event and it’s fabulous to see so many people returning year on year after 13 years. We would like to sincerely thank our sponsors, artists, our parents and grandparent community for their continued support – it couldn’t happen without them.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Holy Family Catholic School on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 