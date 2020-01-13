Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Deftones announce Auckland show

Monday, 13 January 2020, 12:10 pm
Press Release: NicNak Media

The secret is out! One of the World’s most iconic rock bands is coming to New Zealand.
Deftones will perform a one-off concert in Auckland this March.

Presented by Fuzen, Storm The Gates and The Rock, Deftones will play at Trusts Arena on Sunday, March 15. Tickets are on sale 9.00am on Thursday, January 16 from Ticketfairy.com.

Spark customers will have the first shot at securing tickets with a 24-hour exclusive pre- sale starting 9.00am Wednesday January 15 until 9.00am Thursday January 16.

It is the first time the Californian alt-rockers have played in New Zealand since their triumphant mainstage set at Big Day Out in 2014.

The multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning Deftones have sold more than 10 million records worldwide since they formed in Sacramento in 1988. Made up of Chino Moreno [vocals, guitar], Stephen Carpenter [guitar], Frank Delgado [keys, samples], Abe Cunningham [drums], and Sergio Vega [bass], Deftones distill movements of cinematic rock, psychedelia, and shoegaze into an inimitable sound independent of boundaries. Skating past genre lines, they remain cited as one of rock’s most influential and impactful acts.

Deftones’ career spans three platinum albums - ADRENALINE [1995], AROUND THE FUR [1997], and WHITE PONY [2000] - as well as a 2001 Grammy Award, a gold album DEFTONES [2003], and countless critical plaudits. Following the success of DIAMOND EYES [2010] and KOI NO YOKAN [2012], GORE bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2016, moving over 71,000 units first-week and marking their highest chart position in 13 years.

Not to mention, they curated, launched, presented, and headlined their own festival, Dia De Los Deftones, in 2018. Selling out both installments to date, the eclectic line-ups hosted everyone from Future and CHVRCHES to Gojira and Megan Thee Stallion.

Fuzen, Storm The Gates and The Rock presents: Deftones

Trusts Arena, Auckland - Sunday, March 15

Spark Pre-sale:
9.00am, Wednesday January 15 - 9.00am, Thursday January 16
(24 Hours)

Tickets on sale:
9.00am, Thursday, January 16 from Ticketfairy.com

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NicNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 