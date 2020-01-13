Deftones announce Auckland show

The secret is out! One of the World’s most iconic rock bands is coming to New Zealand.

Deftones will perform a one-off concert in Auckland this March.

Presented by Fuzen, Storm The Gates and The Rock, Deftones will play at Trusts Arena on Sunday, March 15. Tickets are on sale 9.00am on Thursday, January 16 from Ticketfairy.com.

Spark customers will have the first shot at securing tickets with a 24-hour exclusive pre- sale starting 9.00am Wednesday January 15 until 9.00am Thursday January 16.

It is the first time the Californian alt-rockers have played in New Zealand since their triumphant mainstage set at Big Day Out in 2014.

The multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning Deftones have sold more than 10 million records worldwide since they formed in Sacramento in 1988. Made up of Chino Moreno [vocals, guitar], Stephen Carpenter [guitar], Frank Delgado [keys, samples], Abe Cunningham [drums], and Sergio Vega [bass], Deftones distill movements of cinematic rock, psychedelia, and shoegaze into an inimitable sound independent of boundaries. Skating past genre lines, they remain cited as one of rock’s most influential and impactful acts.

Deftones’ career spans three platinum albums - ADRENALINE [1995], AROUND THE FUR [1997], and WHITE PONY [2000] - as well as a 2001 Grammy Award, a gold album DEFTONES [2003], and countless critical plaudits. Following the success of DIAMOND EYES [2010] and KOI NO YOKAN [2012], GORE bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2016, moving over 71,000 units first-week and marking their highest chart position in 13 years.

Not to mention, they curated, launched, presented, and headlined their own festival, Dia De Los Deftones, in 2018. Selling out both installments to date, the eclectic line-ups hosted everyone from Future and CHVRCHES to Gojira and Megan Thee Stallion.

Fuzen, Storm The Gates and The Rock presents: Deftones

Trusts Arena, Auckland - Sunday, March 15

Spark Pre-sale:

9.00am, Wednesday January 15 - 9.00am, Thursday January 16

(24 Hours)

Tickets on sale:

9.00am, Thursday, January 16 from Ticketfairy.com

