Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

3,100 Miles. 52 Days. 1 City Block.

Monday, 13 January 2020, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

The Australasian premiere of a remarkable documentary that challenges the outer limits of human potential hits NZ theatres next month, following the world’s longest certified road race. 3100 Run and Become will have a NZ theatrical release from Feb 11, ahead of a digital release on March 3, 2020.

3100: Run and Become, from NYC director Sanjay Rawal (with stunning cinematography from award winning DP Sean Kirby), is an uplifting and intimate portrait of endurance runners who push themselves to the edge of physical and mental collapse, as they endeavour to challenge the boundaries of impossibility. It’s “Chariots of Fire” meets “Samsara.”

________________________________________
“It is a race so long that runners need a haircut during it. They can get through 20 pairs of shoes. They run more than two marathons a day. For almost two months. On five hours of sleep a night.”
- BBC Sport

Watch the Trailer here:
https://vimeo.com/266754781

________________________________________

“A remarkable achievement on many levels… the concept of running has never been made so expansive.” - Paula M. Levine, Woman Around Town

“Beautifully captures the heart and inspiration of all who close their eyes, take a breath, and open their hearts to life.” - Pamela Powell, Reel Honest Reviews

“[A] meditation in the same way distance running can be - carefully paced with flashes of both beauty and pain.” - Outside Magazine

"Rawal’s well-shot film is engaging — particularly for those with an interest in running and/or meditation.” - Kimber Meyers, Los Angeles Times

________________________________________

3100: Run and Become follows an unassuming Finnish runner (Ashprihanal) and an Austrian cellist (Shamita) in their attempt to complete the world’s longest certified foot race, the Self Transcendence 3100 Mile Race. The 3100 promises personal expansion and, indeed, participants come from around the world to shatter their limitations and discover a deeper sense of self. The small group of competitors gather to run a distance that approximates a US cross-country run — a total of 3,100 miles. The race requires 60 miles per day for 52 straight days, or 5,649 laps around one city block in Queens, NY.

Ashprihanal and Shamita’s 3100 mile journey takes the audience from the heart of this astonishing event in an urban city, to sites around the world where ancient cultures have held running sacred for millennia, including the Kalahari Desert, Arizona’s Navajo Reservation, and to the sacred mountain temples of Japan. Through the heroic stories of three other runners (Shaun Martin, a Navajo runner and Board Member of Wings of America; Gaolo of the San Bushmen of the Kalahari; and Gyoman-san of the Monks of Mt. Hiei, Japan) 3100: Run and Become explores more than just competitiveness and athletic prowess. Participants run not for glory, but for spiritual enlightenment, universal oneness --or because they simply have the responsibility to run.

Director Sanjay Rawal will be in NZ for the theatrical screening and is available for interviews. The screenings have been supported by some of NZ’s running elite including Lisa Tamati, Vajin Armstrong and two-time race finisher Harita Davies. All of these runners are available for media interviews as ambassadors of 3100: Run and Become.

New Zealand screenings for 3100: Run and Become:
Following each screening is a Q&A with Sanjay Rawal and Harita Davies
(with other guests as listed)

AUCKLAND:
Rialto Cinemas. Feb 11 @ 6:15 pm w/ NZ ultra-distance champ Vajin Armstrong.

CHRISTCHURCH:
Lumière Cinemas. Feb 13 & 14 @ 6.30pm w/ NZ ultra-distance champ Vajin Armstrong.

WELLINGTON:
Penthouse Cinema. Feb 17 @ 6:15 pm w/ NZ ultra-distance champ Lisa Tamati.


DIGITAL: iTunes and Amazon from March 3.

Website and Social Media:
Official Website: https://3100film.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/3100film
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/3100film/
Dropbox link to images and clips: 3100 Dropbox

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 