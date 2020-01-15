Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nadia Reid shares 'Get The Devil Out'

Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 10:03 am
Press Release: The Label

Today, Nadia Reid shares “Get The Devil Out,” a gospel-like reflection on internal demons that’s less an exorcism than a benediction. “I’m making friends with who I used to be / she’s a little shorter, a little lighter,” sings Nadia, buoyed by delicate strings and her spare fingerpicking as she comes to terms with human fragility.

It’s the second single from her new album, Out Of My Province, out March 6 on Nadia's own label Slow Time in Aotearoa / New Zealand and Spacebomb Records for the rest of the world. The music video was shot on location in Nadia's hometown, Port Chalmers and directed by Martin Sagadin with cinematography by Julian Vares.

Watch / Share the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoRc9nBYwHo

Listen to “Get The Devil Out” here: https://smarturl.it/OutOfMyProvince

Produced by Trey Pollard (Foxygen) and Matthew E. White (Natalie Prass, The Mountain Goats), the album finds Nadia embracing her new globe-trotting existence following the success of 2017’s Preservation. While the album features Nadia’s lushest arrangements to-date, at the centre of it all is her immaculate, immense voice and a perspective that’s at once inquisitive and empathetic.

Under The Radar included Nadia in their 20 Acts to Watch in 2020, calling her music "an instant addiction" and saying that "the rest of the world will soon figure out that she is a necessary fixture in their listening libraries."

Lead single "Best Thing" was deemed "gorgeous" by Brooklyn Vegan, and MOJO ranked the song in the top spot on its February playlist, deeming it "fire" and "a hymn to love, especially maternal love." Watch the stunning video, filmed cliffside in her Dunedin hometown, below.

Nadia Reid’s 2015 debut Listen To Formation Look For The Signs was called “wonderful” (MOJO) and “a startlingly good debut” (The Guardian). 2017’s Preservation is “no less bewitching” (Uncut), a “simply breathtaking” (Record Collector) follow-up that was named MOJO’s #2 album of that year and resulted in a stirring performance on Later...with Jools Holland.

Nadia has announced her New Zealand tour to accompany the release of Out Of My Province alongside the extensive UK and European tour. U.S. dates, including performances at SXSW, will also be announced soon.

NADIA REID - Out of My Province
2020 NZ Tour

March 6th - Christchurch - Cassels Blue Smoke
March 7th - Auckland - Pah Homestead
March 8th - Auckland - Pah Homestead
March 12th - Wellington - Shed 6*
*presented by the New Zealand Festival

Tickets on sale now:
https://bit.ly/33GkmTI
or www.nadiareid.com

