Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Magic to host Swifts in Te Awamutu

Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 11:49 am
Press Release: Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic


The Splice Construction Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic are set to host the Australian NSW Swifts in an open pre-season match next month.

Both sides go head-to-head at 5pm on Wednesday 12 February at the Te Awamutu Event Centre.

Netball Waikato-Bay of Plenty CEO Rohan West said it was fantastic opportunity to host the Swifts in the lead up to the 2020 ANZ Premiership which begins in March.

“It’s a pleasure and privilege to welcome NSW Swifts back to the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Zone, and Te Awamutu Events Centre. This will be the first time we’ve hosted an Australian team since the end of the ANZ Championship, and to have the current Suncorp Super Netball champions is fantastic,” West said.

“We thank all our partners for helping make this happen, especially Waipa District Council and the Te Awamutu Events Centre team. Don’t be slow in getting your tickets for the game, as we expect it to sell out quickly.”

Splice Construction Magic head coach Amigene Metcalfe was excited about taking on the defending champions from Australia.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to play one of the top club sides in the world and know that it will be a fantastic game.

“We look forward to welcoming the Swifts to Te Awamutu and showing off our beautiful Zone.”

Netball NSW CEO Carolyn Campbell said the Swifts were looking forward to the trip to New Zealand.

“The Swifts and Magic had a great rivalry in the days of the trans-Tasman ANZ Championship, most notably the 2008 Grand Final, and there has always been huge respect between the clubs.

“New Zealand netball is in a wonderful place and I know our players are looking forward to going head-to-head with some of the best players in the ANZ Premiership and engaging with the local community.”

Tickets will be on sale 9am, Thursday 16th January from the Te Awamutu i-SITE – 1 Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu.
Admission prices - Adult: $20.00; Child $10 (Transaction fees + Credit Card fees apply).

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 