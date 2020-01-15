Magic to host Swifts in Te Awamutu



The Splice Construction Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic are set to host the Australian NSW Swifts in an open pre-season match next month.

Both sides go head-to-head at 5pm on Wednesday 12 February at the Te Awamutu Event Centre.

Netball Waikato-Bay of Plenty CEO Rohan West said it was fantastic opportunity to host the Swifts in the lead up to the 2020 ANZ Premiership which begins in March.

“It’s a pleasure and privilege to welcome NSW Swifts back to the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Zone, and Te Awamutu Events Centre. This will be the first time we’ve hosted an Australian team since the end of the ANZ Championship, and to have the current Suncorp Super Netball champions is fantastic,” West said.

“We thank all our partners for helping make this happen, especially Waipa District Council and the Te Awamutu Events Centre team. Don’t be slow in getting your tickets for the game, as we expect it to sell out quickly.”

Splice Construction Magic head coach Amigene Metcalfe was excited about taking on the defending champions from Australia.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to play one of the top club sides in the world and know that it will be a fantastic game.

“We look forward to welcoming the Swifts to Te Awamutu and showing off our beautiful Zone.”

Netball NSW CEO Carolyn Campbell said the Swifts were looking forward to the trip to New Zealand.

“The Swifts and Magic had a great rivalry in the days of the trans-Tasman ANZ Championship, most notably the 2008 Grand Final, and there has always been huge respect between the clubs.

“New Zealand netball is in a wonderful place and I know our players are looking forward to going head-to-head with some of the best players in the ANZ Premiership and engaging with the local community.”

Tickets will be on sale 9am, Thursday 16th January from the Te Awamutu i-SITE – 1 Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu.

Admission prices - Adult: $20.00; Child $10 (Transaction fees + Credit Card fees apply).



© Scoop Media

