Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

HEARTS ready for home Preliminary Final

Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

Head Coach Nick White has named a 14-strong Auckland HEARTS squad to take on the Otago Sparks in their Dream11 Super Smash Preliminary Final at Eden Park Outer Oval on Thursday.

It has been more than a month since the HEARTS twice met the Sparks during the opening week of the competition and Holly Huddleston knows the Otago side will provide a different challenge this time around.

"Amanda-Jade Wellington has been a major addition for the Sparks, in terms of bringing stability through the middle with the bat and ball, so we'll need to be aware of her skills."

Skipper Anna Peterson echoed Huddleston's warning to the HEARTS.

"Even though we beat them twice in pool play, we can't take them lightly. They are in the midst of a good run of wins and their confidence will be high."

Huddleston said the side got a lot out of the last match against the Wellington Blaze.

"It was a good opportunity to test a few different things out with little on the line."

The HEARTS have the tournament's leading run-scorer in Katie Perkins, with 477 runs, and Peterson knows how important Perkins is to the side's batting fortunes.

"Katie has been the glue that has held the HEARTS batting together and her temperament at the crease has meant others have been able to go out there and play their own games."

Peterson said the HEARTS are looking forward to finishing their home Super Smash campaign on a high.

"For us, more than anything, it is another chance to play in front of our home crowd."

MATCH DETAILS:
Auckland HEARTS vs. Otago Sparks
Thursday 16 January
Eden Park Outer Oval
4.10 pm

HEARTS Squad | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Otago Sparks
Anna Peterson (c)
Bella Armstrong
Lauren Down
Izzy Gaze
Amie Hucker
Holly Huddleston
Fran Jonas
Arlene Kelly
Tariel Lamb
Regina Lilii
Roz McNeill
Katie Perkins
Saachi Shahri
Natasha van Tilburg

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Cricket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 