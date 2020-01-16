Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ACES ready for Super Smash finals

Thursday, 16 January 2020, 11:57 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket


Heinrich Malan has named an unchanged Auckland ACES squad to travel to Dunedin for Friday's Dream11 Super Smash Preliminary Final against the Otago Volts.

After a slow start to the competition, the ACES have played their fair share of must-win matches in the run in to the Preliminary Final at the University Oval.

Skipper Craig Cachopa reiterated the importance of playing good cricket at this time of the competition.

"We've found a way to peak at the right time by playing some good cricket along the way."

"We're excited to be going to Dunedin and feel like there isn't any pressure on us."

Cachopa knows how much T20 experience the ACES have in the group and is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"There is a relaxed and confident feel to the group and tomorrow we'll see if we can go one step further."

Middle-order batsman Robert O'Donnell echoed Cachopa's assessment of the ACES form and preparation.

"We've snuck into the third position and we've given ourselves a bit of a lifeline.

"We know the Volts are a threatening side, but we've prepared well and, like any knockout cricket, it's all about who performs on the day."

MATCH DETAILS:
Auckland ACES vs. Otago Volts
Friday 17 January
University Oval
4.10 pm

ACES SQUAD | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Volts
Craig Cachopa (c)
Corey Anderson
Mark Chapman
Martin Guptill
Ronnie Hira
Ben Horne
Kyle Jamieson
Ben Lister
Mitchell McClenaghan
Colin Munro
Robert O'Donnell
Glenn Phillips
Will Somerville

