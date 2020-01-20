Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lawson wins feature race to take early Castrol TRS lead

Monday, 20 January 2020, 8:15 am
Press Release: Toyota Racing

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19, 2020

Lawson wins feature race to take early Castrol TRS series lead

Liam Lawson dominated to win his second Dorothy Smith Memorial Trophy beating Franco, Colapinto (right) and Igor Fraga (left). Picture Bruce Jenkins

New Zealand's Liam Lawson got the defence of his Castrol Toyota Racing Series title off to the best possible start with a dominant victory in the feature race at Highlands Motorsport Park, his second win of the weekend enough to give him the championship lead.


He leaves Cromwell heading M2 Competition team mates Igor Fraga and Yuki Tsunoda by 15 and 16 points respectively.

His second Dorothy Smith Memorial Trophy race in a row became a lot easier when fellow front row sitter Caio Collet, who had all but matched him all weekend for pace, pulled into the pit lane at the end of the warm up lap. Undiscovered damage from the Brazilian driver's morning trip into one of Highlands’ unforgiving concrete walls was the culprit and it completed a miserable weekend for the mtec Motorsport driver. Losing a win on Saturday after an illegal practice start on the warm up lap, then hitting the barriers in the second race compromised his weekend massively and the driver with perhaps the best chance of challenging Lawson is already on the back foot in this year's championship.

Lawson won the race with ease and survived a Safety Car restart after Jackson Walls stopped his car out on the track to romp home over two seconds ahead of second placed Franco Colapinto, the Argentinian driver improving dramatically from the start of the weekend to the finish for Kiwi Motorsport and marking himself out as a definite contender for race wins, if not the title. It was, said the Kiwi, a little bit tougher than it looked.

"It was actually a very challenging weekend, this car is a lot more physical to drive than last year's," he said. "The longer races at the end of the weekend are very tough. I wanted to maximise points today and I’m very happy to have achieved that."

Lawson's M2 Competition team mate Igor Fraga also put in a solid performance in the 20 lap race and made it home in third for the final place on the podium.

The start was the most frantic of the weekend, with several cars taking to the grass over the first chicane as the field surged through. With far less pressure given Collet's absence from the front row, Lawson made a textbook getaway from pole position and never looked back.

There was an interesting battle for second, third and fourth for much of the first half of the race as Colapinto, Fraga and Yuki Tsunoda battled it out. The Japanese driver had no answer to the speed of the cars in front and had to settle for fourth, some way behind his fellow Red Bull Junior Lawson.

The major interest in the race centred on a great battle for sixth between Israel's Ido Cohen, another to have made quiet but definite progress over the first weekend of the championship and series returnee Petr Ptacek. The Czech racer has a few miles under his belt in the Tatuus chassis used in the new Toyota FT60 and it snowed as he hustled it round and made several big moves to wrestle the position from M2 Competition's Cohen. He made the most of the restart towards the end and eventually got past Ido on the final lap.

At the flag it was a delighted Lawson for M2 Competition, with Colapinto two seconds behind in second. Fraga was third with Tsunoda fourth. Grégoire Saucy completed his solid weekend with another run at the front of the mid field pack to claim fifth, albeit after a lonely run in the final race. Ptacek was a delighted sixth, Cohen seventh and Lirim Zendeli, who had started the weekend as one of the pace setters, a somewhat subdued eighth.

Emilien Denner, fresh out of karting and in his first weekend in circuit racing, saved his best performance of the weekend for the feature race and brought his M2 Competition car home ninth, with the last place in the top ten going to mtec Motorsport's Lucas Petersson.

The championship moves quickly to its other South Island destination in New Zealand, the Teretonga Raceway just outside of Invercargill. Lawson has the initiative but Caio Collet, mtec Motorsport engineered by R-Ace GP, the rest of the teams and several drivers will be aiming to take the battle to the Kiwi as quickly as possible.


Castrol Toyota Racing Series - Round 1 Highlands Motorsport Park - Dorothy Smith Memorial Race

1. Liam Lawson - M2 Competition
2. Franco Colapinto - Kiwi Motorsport
3. Igor Fraga - M2 Competition
4. Yuki Tsunoda - M2 Competition
5. Grégoire Saucy - Giles Motorsport
6. Petr Ptacek - mtec Motorsport
7. Ido Cohen - M2 Competition
8. Lirim Zendeli - Giles Motorsport
9. Emilien Denner - M2 Competition
10. Lucas Petersson - mtec Motorsport
11. Axel Gnos - Kiwi Motorsport
12. Spike Kohlbecker - Kiwi Motorsport
13. Jose Blanco - Kiwi Motorsport
14. Henning Enqvist - Giles Motorsport
15. Chelsea Herbert - Giles Motorsport
16. Rui Andrade - M2 Competition
17. Oliver Rasmussen - mtec Motorsport

Not classified: Jackson Walls - mtec Motorsport
DNF: Caio Collet - mtec Motorsport
DNS: Amaury Cordeel - Kiwi Motorsport


2020 Castrol Toyota Racing Series

17-19 January 2020: Highlands Motorsport Park, Cromwell – (completed)
24-26 January 2020: Teretonga Park, Invercargill - Spirit of a Nation Cup
1-2 February 2020: Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, Waikato - Denny Hulme Trophy
7-9 February 2020: Pukekohe Park, Pukekohe - New Zealand Motor Cup
15-16 February 2020: Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon, Feilding - New Zealand Grand Prix

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Toyota Racing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 