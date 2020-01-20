Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Charity adds sparkle to the lives of those that need it most

Monday, 20 January 2020, 8:44 am
Press Release: Sweet Louise

20 January 2020


Breast cancer support charity adds sparkle to the lives of those that need it most by launching a special jewellery collection


Yellow Gold Plate Necklace

Sweet Louise, dedicated to supporting women and men living with incurable breast cancer, has today unveiled The Sweet Louise Jewellery Collection, the result of a collab with Worth & Douglas Ltd.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the necklace and bracelet in 14K rose gold, or yellow gold plate, feature two interlocking circles, representing the circle of support that Sweet Louise offers.

Worth & Douglas Ltd have been designing and crafting beautiful jewellery for over 60 years and are also the proud manufacturers and distributors for Karen Walker Jewellery.

After learning about the work Sweet Louise does for New Zealanders with advanced breast cancer, the jeweller teamed up with the charity to decide upon the limited-edition range.

“We were moved by the extent of support that Sweet Louise offers Kiwis living with advanced breast cancer and wanted to help by providing a special collection that will be cherished,” says Chris Worth, Business Development Manager at Worth & Douglas Ltd, approved license holders in Australasia for The One Ring, as seen in The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit.

Each item of jewellery comes in a delicate gold foil embossed gift box with a pretty floral motif, which also featured in The Sweet Louise Cookbook,an e-book the charity launched in October.

Proceeds from The Sweet Louise Jewellery Collection will help Sweet Louise continue its work to provide practical, emotional and social support to its members, that is New Zealanders living with incurable breast cancer. Each year, Sweet Louise supports around 900 women and men who have been diagnosed with incurable breast cancer.

“Our mission is to help people with advanced breast cancer live as well as possible, for as long as possible. Our members receive ongoing support, free of charge, to help improve their quality of life,” says Sweet Louise CEO Philippa Reed.

“We’re delighted Worth & Douglas collaborated with us on this very poignant collection. Jewellery is a keepsake which many of us treasure and this significant design embodies a lot of meaning for both our members and the wider community.”

Each year, Sweet Louise members receive $500 worth of vouchers to redeem on practical support including getting home meals delivered, garden and home maintenance, uplifting wellbeing experiences and family outings.

Sweet Louise members were the first to be invited to purchase jewellery from the collection at the beginning of November by using their Sweet Louise vouchers.

Sweet Louise ambassador Hannah Barrett and other well-known Kiwis who contributed to The Sweet Louise Cookbook, including Al Brown, Sarah Gandy, Jesse Mulligan, Matilda Green, Shavaughn Ruakere, Karla Goodwin, Jordan Rondel and Angela Berrill were also gifted a piece from the Collection to thank them for their contribution to the cookbook.

Sweet Louise does not receive any government funding and relies totally on the kindness and generosity of New Zealanders.

The necklace ($69) and bracelet ($59) from The Sweet Louise Jewellery Collection can be purchased from sweetlouise.co.nz from today.

