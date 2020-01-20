Announcing BRAVO AMICI NZ Tour - May 2020



From the creator of the world’s first opera band, AMICI FOREVER, multi-platinum selling New Zealand tenor GEOFF SEWELL, presents BRAVO AMICI - a stunning company of stars from THE WEST END and BROADWAY and performing AMICI FOREVER’S biggest hits including; Senza Catene (Unchained Melody), Whisper of Angels, Nessun Dorma, The Prayer, and the hits from Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera and West Side Story

Celebrated New Zealand tenor Geoff Sewell, the co-founder of the world’s first opera band, Amici Forever, will tour New Zealand in May with his next generation opera group of leading international West End and Broadway stars, BRAVO AMICI to perform an uplifting, moving collection of well-known classical, musical theatre and contemporary songs in time for Mother’s Day.

The tour will also feature special guest Carl Doy, one of New Zealand’s most successful pianists, composers and music producers, best known for his multi-platinum Piano By Candlelight albums, accompanied by The Black Quartet, New Zealand’s premier string quartet.

Formed in 2010, following the huge success of Amici Forever, who sold over 3.5 million albums worldwide and had two No.1 albums, BRAVO AMICI is a sublime example of the much loved classical-crossover musical genre. Combining the essential elements of pop and opera, the mix of handsome tenors and stunning sopranos – Travis Nesbitt, Jonathan Hawkins, Emily Estelle and Helen Power lead by Geoff Sewell - have captivated audiences around the world from London to Los Angeles, Miami to Moscow, St Moritz to Sardinia, New York to New Zealand and have entertained a who’s who of international stars including, Sir Elton John, Sir Richard Branson, Sir Cliff Richard, The Beckham’s, Nelson Mandela, the Queen and Princes Charles, William and Harry, and Prince Albert of Monaco.

To quote Mitch Gershenfeld, President & CEO of the McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, California following the group’s March 2019 performance;

"Before Il Divo, before The Ten Tenors and before Jackie Evancho, there was Amici Forever, and now its successor, BRAVO AMICI. They started the pop opera genre and are all still among its best practitioners. Featuring beautiful arrangements and set for three male and two female voices, Bravo Amici gives a fuller range of sound than any other vocal group in the genre. The McCallum Theatre audience was mesmerized by the magnificent singing and charmed by their stage personas. Thunderous applause and standing ovations were the result from their superb performance".

Not only is Geoff a successful international multi-Platinum recording artist in his own right, he is also the global CEO of event entertainment agency, Incognito Artists with offices in London, Edinburgh and New York, and a dedicated philanthropist supporting numerous charities, especially those involving autism and epilepsy. Along with wife Simone, Geoff set up The Sewell Foundation for treating autism in New Zealand.

Although Geoff’s regular gig is now on the world’s biggest stages, he has never forgotten his homeland, returning whenever he can to perform and enjoy the support of New Zealand audiences. His previous sell-out tours include with Amici Forever in 2004 and 2006, Geoff Sewell and Incognito Artists in 2009, as special guest on the Dame Malvina Major’s Diamond Jubilee Celebration tour in 2014, and many corporate appearances.

His fellow BRAVO AMICI artists all have long lists of international operatic and theatre credits to their names. American Tenors, Travis Nesbitt and Jonathan Hawkins have starred in shows like Hairspray, Fiddler On The Roof, Joseph And His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Westside Story, Sweeney Todd and been featured with the Radio City Music Hall and Boston Pops.

While the equally talented British Sopranos, Emily Estelle and Helen Power, have appeared in many well-known operas and theatre productions including Carmen, Cosi Fan Tutti, Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, and Sunset Boulevard, and have performed alongside Russell Watson and Andrea Bocelli. Including Geoff, with the combined strength of these five amazing talents together with special guests, Carl Doy and The Black Quartet, New Zealand audiences are guaranteed an unforgettable concert experience.

Also available at the concerts will be BRAVO AMICI’s special tour edition album comprising a stunning collection of songs from their show.

TICKETS ON SALE Wednesday 22 January 2020

Sun 10 May CHRISTCHURCH, Town Hall www.ticketek.co.nz

Tue 12 May DUNEDIN, Town Hall www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Thu 14 May WELLINGTON, Opera House www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Fri 15 May PALMERSTON NORTH, Regent on Broadway www.ticketdirect.co.nz

Sat 16 May NEW PLYMOUTH, TSB Theatre www.ticketek.co.nz

Sun 17 May NAPIER, Municipal Theatre www.ticketek.co.nz

Tue 19 May AUCKLAND, Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Promoter information: www.pacificentertainment.co.nz

Artist information: www.bravoamici.com



