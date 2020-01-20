Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tame Impala announce biggest ever NZ show

Monday, 20 January 2020, 9:41 am
Press Release: Frontier Touring Company

Legendary psych-rock phenomenon TAME IMPALA have announced they will play their biggest ever show in New Zealand at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Thursday 16 April.

Joining Tame Impala are Texan genre-defiers, Khruangbin. The sunny instrumental three-piece will warm crowds with their mind-expanding live show.

Led by multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, Tame Impala have established themselves as one of Australia’s most astounding live acts. A meditative, light-infused party of psychedelic euphoria, their live experience is world renowned - last year impressing at prestigious headlining slots such as Coachella, Glastonbury, Primavera, and Splendour in the Grass.

“Kevin Parker and his sensational band continue to prove that their ever-expanding sound is fit for the biggest of stages” - NME

“The panoramic sound, trippy light shows, and confetti cannons of Tame Impala’s live shows are the stuff of stoner legend.” - Pitchfork

“the mind-melting live experience that's made them one of Australia's most treasured and in-demand music exports” – triple j

This April, fans will experience songs from the highly anticipated new album, The Slow Rush to be released February 14. Tantalising with shimmering singles, the most recent ‘Lost in Yesterday’ is “swimming in nostalgia and hooked on a funky rhythm section” (Billboard).

In the wake of 2015’s Currents, (NZ certified Platinum) Tame Impala’s last New Zealand tour the same year saw them sell out venues across the country. Debuting smash hit ‘The Less I Know The Better’ on tour that year, the anthemic song has accumulated over 450 million streams.

Obtaining global success, Tame Impala boasts a Grammy-Nomination, eight ARIA Awards, and a Brit Award, amongst countless others. Besides his acclaimed Tame fame, Kevin Parker has also lent his musical genius to collaborations with Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Travis Scott.

KHRUANGBIN will open the show marking their New Zealand debut. They will bring songs from 2019’s Hasta El Cielo, along with ‘Texas Sun’, a recent collaboration with fellow Texan, Leon Bridges. A mix of Thai-surf punk, Persian rock music, 1980’s Algerian symphonia, with a dash of disco, soul, and Balearic music, their hypnotic live show is not to be missed “rich in beautiful psychedelic colour, by extension, it celebrates international culture and unity.” – The Line of Best Fit

Sure to be one of the most exciting shows of the year, experience Tame Impala’s triumphant return to New Zealand this April!

TAME IMPALA
WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS KHRUANGBIN
NEW ZEALAND
APRIL 2020

Presented by, Laneway Presents, Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment, Radio Hauraki & bFM


TAME IMPALA FAN CLUB PRE-SALE
via official.tameimpala.com
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 23 Jan (12pm local time)
or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted

LANEWAY PRESENTS PRE-SALE
via lanewaypresents.com
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 23 Jan (12pm local time)
or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted

CHUGG MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via chuggentertainment.com/tame-impala-2020
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 23 Jan (12pm local time)
or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/tameimpala
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 23 Jan (12pm local time)
or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Tuesday 28 Jan (12noon local time)

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
All Ages
Ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Frontier Touring Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 