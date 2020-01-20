Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rees bids farewell with a Hat-Trick and a Lap Record

Monday, 20 January 2020, 9:46 am
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

JANUARY 19, 2020: Whakatane's Damon Rees may be comfortably leading the glamour superbikes class, but, sadly, the Honda man won't be able to win the national title this summer.

The 24-year-old was again in scintillating form, further enhancing the No.1 status he achieved at the first round of five in this year's New Zealand Superbike Championships in Christchurch a week ago, scoring an impressive hat-trick of wins at round two at Levels International Raceway, near Timaru, at the weekend.

He also smashed the superbike lap record at Timaru in his first race on Saturday, taking his Honda CBR1000SP1 to set a blistering time of one minute 2.529 seconds.

However, that was also the Honda man's farewell performance at home and he shortly heads off to tackle the British Superstock 1000 championships, therefore committing himself overseas while the Kiwi domestic series continues on without him, the latter three rounds of the championships set for the North Island in March and April.

"It wasn't a perfect weekend, actually ... I didn't get the fastest time in qualifying," he laughed.

"But I'm happy with my results and feeling really confident ahead of my overseas trip."

He leaves in late February and will be based in the East Midlands.

"I believe I'm riding the best of my career and felt I was able to pass riders at will. I think I might need to develop a bit more of a mongrel attitude in the UK though. It will be more intense over there."

Rees was a class act at Timaru, snatching the lead in race three just two laps from the end of the 15-lapper, zipping from third to first thanks to two quick-fire passes on the riders ahead of him.

"That last race win was not easy," Rees admitted. "Those guys were pushing really hard and I just bided my time a bit before making the move and it paid off. The Honda was awesome all weekend."

Other class leaders after the weekend's racing at Timaru are Whanganui's Richie Dibben (Supersport 600); Whangarei's Jason Hearn (Supersport 300, provisional); Whangaparoa's Nathan Jane (650 Pro Twins); Taupo's Andy Scrivener and Tina McKeown (Sidecars); Invercargill's Cormac Buchanan (Supersport 150) and Nelson's Tyrone Kuipers (GIXXER Cup 150).

There is a short break now before the series resumes with round three at Hampton Downs on March 7-8 and then the nationals continue on at Manfeild, on the outskirts of Feilding, on March 28-29, before wrapping up at Taupo on April 4-5.

2020 NZ Superbike Championships calendar:

Round 1 – January 11-12, Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Christchurch;

Round 2 – January 18-19, Levels International Raceway, Timaru;

Round 3 – March 7-8, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, North Waikato, Mike Pero MotoFest;

Round 4 – March 28-29, Circuit Chris Amon, Manfeild, Feilding;

Round 5 – April 4-5, Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park, Taupo.

Credit: Words by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 