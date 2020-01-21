Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Laneway Festival Auckland Announces Line-up Changes

Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 10:08 am
Press Release: Laneway Festival

Laneway Festival Auckland Announces Playing Times And Line-up Changes




Laneway Festival Auckland - mere days away - has released its playing times! Grab the festival app for IOS or ANDROID or check them out HERE. Situated in one of the city’s most idyllic venues and set to sell out imminently, make sure to secure your ticket now to avoid tears.

In line-up news, Laneway is beyond excited to welcome the one and only MARLON WILLIAMS, fast-rising mind-bending rockers PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS and adventurous electronic artist HOLLY HERNDON to the festival.

MARLON WILLIAMS (singer, actor, national treasure) will be closing out the gorgeous Ranger Stage (FKA Fountain Stage) with his peerless catalogue of songs about love lost and won. His second record Make Way For Love is a bona-fide classic, belonging to the canon of break-up records that include Beck’s Sea Change and Bon Iver’s For Emma, Forever Ago. Laneway has been trying to secure Marlon for a long time now and we’re thrilled it has finally happened.

The brilliant, Perth-based PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS have shredded their way into the hearts of psych-rock fans around the globe since their formation four years ago. Drawing comparisons to Laneway faves King Gizz and Tame Impala, their third album And Now For The Watchamacallit? looks set to catapult them into the national consciousness. “Keen For Kick-Ons?” is the band’s question. Our answer is a resounding “yes”.

Since her arrival in 2012, HOLLY HERNDON has successfully mined the edges of electronic and Avant Garde pop and emerged with a dynamic and disruptive canon of her own. Praised by Pitchfork, The Guardian, NME and The Wire as well as tour buddies Radiohead, Herndon’s three albums experiment with live voice processing systems, ASMR and A.I. over a musical palette that encompasses everything from synths to Sacred Harp stylings.

Sadly, RÜFÜS DU SOL and FONTAINES D.C. are no longer able to perform at the event. Check out the Rufus statement here and the Fontaines D.C. statement here.

For all ticketing enquiries email aucklandticketing@lanewayfestival.com.au

ST. JEROME’S LANEWAY FESTIVAL AUCKLAND
ALBERT PARK – MONDAY 27 JANUARY – AUCKLAND ANNIVERSARY DAY

THE 1975 * CHARLI XCX * RUEL
EARL SWEATSHIRT * KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD
MARLON WILLIAMS * BENEE * J.I.D * MAHALIA * THE BETHS
PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS * HOLLY HERNDON * BBNO$ THE CHATS * HOCKEY DAD * JULIA JACKLIN * COL3TRANE STELLA DONNELLY * OMAR APOLLO * KAIIT
SOAKED OATS *ELEVEN7FOUR * MERMAIDENS
THE PUMA BLOCK PARTY FEAT. SAMO DJ * CC:DISCO! * JESSB
ALLYSHA JOY * TAPES [LIVE] * FILTH AKL * FRIENDLY POTENTIAL DJs

ON SALE NOW - WWW.LANEWAYFESTIVAL.COM/AUCKLAND

DOWNLOAD ASSETS HERE


