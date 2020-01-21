Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Two new appointments to New Zealand Film Commission’s Board

Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Ministry for Culture and Heritage


Pania Gray and David Wright have been appointed to the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) board Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage advised today.

Of Ngāpuhi descent, Pania Gray runs Kororā Consulting, a Wellington based management and business advisory company established in 2010. She holds a number of governance positions, including independent directorships of Education Services Limited and CORE Education Limited. Pania Gray is on the Māori Education Trust and is an independent member of the Te Mātāwai Audit and Risk Committee. With a BCA and BA from Victoria University, Pania Gray’s previous work experience includes seven years in a sector manager role at the Office of the Auditor-General.

David Wright has considerable screen industry experience, including as General Manager of Avalon Studios from 1995 to 2004 and as National Production Services Manager of TVNZ for four years. Currently the Chief Operating Officer of Weta Digital, David Wright will complete 12 years with the Weta group in 2020, where he has managed significant growth in international screen production opportunities. A Digital Media Trust board member, he has previously held Executive Director positions supporting the production of Separation City and Bride Flight feature films. A Wellingtonian David Wright is a member of both the Institute of Directors and the Institute of Chartered Accountants NZ.

Replacing Pania Tyson-Nathan and Tom Greally whose terms have ended, both appointments are until 31 October 2022.

A statutory body created under the New Zealand Film Commission Act 1978, the NZFC is responsible for encouraging the making, promotion, distribution and exhibition of New Zealand films and the development of the New Zealand film industry. While not a film producer, the NZFC supports New Zealand films through investment, marketing, industry support and other activities.

