STIFF LITTLE FINGERS Announce Aus/NZ Tour
With Sold Out shows on their last Australian & New Zealand Tour, SLF return in February to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of their seminal debut album – Inflammable Materia thanks to DRW Entertainment and Metropolis Touring.
“They still dish out those timeless classics with a fire and brimstone that makes “Alternative Ulster”, “Barbed Wire Love” and “Suspect Device” send a surge of adrenaline around the room.” Louder Than War
On Feb 2nd 1979 STIFF LITTLE FINGERS unleashed their groundbreaking debut album upon a confused musical world barely ready for the incendiary onslaught of passion and politics that positioned SLF right at the forefront of the punk movement.
“Stiff Little Fingers are unmissable!” The Rockpit
Formed in Belfast, Northern Ireland, SLF wrote about their own lives growing up at the height of The Troubles. Preceded by the single “Suspect Device” which John Peel played every night, “Inflammable Material” burst into the UK Top 20 – the first ever debut album to do so on an independent label.
“We don’t play a lot of love songs” Jake Burns
This was an album of anger and frustration, full of lyrics melding the personal and political, music that combines the punk energy with infectious hooks, and a delivery that rings of honesty and commitment.
“The lads banged out classics track after track…an arsenal of tracks from over four decades bombarded the Belfast crowd who were in fine voice and reciprocated in kind.” Rock n Load
A STIFF LITTLE FINGERS live show continues to be a special event of energy and power and the band are more in demand than ever. Bad Religion and Rancid have both credited SLF as a major influence. As well as Inflammable Material classics “Suspect Device”, “Johnny Was”, “Alternative Ulster”, “Wasted Life”, “Barbed Wire Love” and “State Of Emergency”, fans can anticipate anthemic favourites such as “Gotta Gettaway”, “Tin Soldiers”, "At The Edge” and “Nobodys Hero”.
“How lucky we are to still have them after 40 years. The whole area in front of the stage was filled with smiling, dancing, sweating fans having the absolute best time. There are few live acts that deliver more than Belfast’s finest. A brilliant night is guaranteed.” Outline online
Tickets:
Presale: Wednesday 22nd May 9am – Thursday 23rd May 11:59pm AEST
General On Sale: Friday 24th May – 9am AEST
Via: http://davidroywilliams.com/tours/stifflittlefingers/
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS Australian and NZ February 2020 Tour Dates
Saturday 15th – Perth, Rosemount
Sunday 16th – Adelaide, The Gov
Thursday 20th – Melbourne, Croxton
Friday 21st – Sydney, Metro Theatre
Saturday 22nd – Brisbane, Tivoli
Tuesday 25th – Christchurch, The Foundry
Wednesday 26th – Wellington, San Fran
Thursday 27th – Auckland, Powerstation