STIFF LITTLE FINGERS Announce Aus/NZ Tour

With Sold Out shows on their last Australian & New Zealand Tour, SLF return in February to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of their seminal debut album – Inflammable Materia thanks to DRW Entertainment and Metropolis Touring.

“They still dish out those timeless classics with a fire and brimstone that makes “Alternative Ulster”, “Barbed Wire Love” and “Suspect Device” send a surge of adrenaline around the room.” Louder Than War

On Feb 2nd 1979 STIFF LITTLE FINGERS unleashed their groundbreaking debut album upon a confused musical world barely ready for the incendiary onslaught of passion and politics that positioned SLF right at the forefront of the punk movement.

“Stiff Little Fingers are unmissable!” The Rockpit

Formed in Belfast, Northern Ireland, SLF wrote about their own lives growing up at the height of The Troubles. Preceded by the single “Suspect Device” which John Peel played every night, “Inflammable Material” burst into the UK Top 20 – the first ever debut album to do so on an independent label.

“We don’t play a lot of love songs” Jake Burns

This was an album of anger and frustration, full of lyrics melding the personal and political, music that combines the punk energy with infectious hooks, and a delivery that rings of honesty and commitment.



“The lads banged out classics track after track…an arsenal of tracks from over four decades bombarded the Belfast crowd who were in fine voice and reciprocated in kind.” Rock n Load

http://www.slf.com/images/spacer.gif

A STIFF LITTLE FINGERS live show continues to be a special event of energy and power and the band are more in demand than ever. Bad Religion and Rancid have both credited SLF as a major influence. As well as Inflammable Material classics “Suspect Device”, “Johnny Was”, “Alternative Ulster”, “Wasted Life”, “Barbed Wire Love” and “State Of Emergency”, fans can anticipate anthemic favourites such as “Gotta Gettaway”, “Tin Soldiers”, "At The Edge” and “Nobodys Hero”.

“How lucky we are to still have them after 40 years. The whole area in front of the stage was filled with smiling, dancing, sweating fans having the absolute best time. There are few live acts that deliver more than Belfast’s finest. A brilliant night is guaranteed.” Outline online

Tickets:

Presale: Wednesday 22nd May 9am – Thursday 23rd May 11:59pm AEST

General On Sale: Friday 24th May – 9am AEST

Via: http://davidroywilliams.com/tours/stifflittlefingers/

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS Australian and NZ February 2020 Tour Dates

Saturday 15th – Perth, Rosemount

Sunday 16th – Adelaide, The Gov

Thursday 20th – Melbourne, Croxton

Friday 21st – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 22nd – Brisbane, Tivoli

Tuesday 25th – Christchurch, The Foundry

Wednesday 26th – Wellington, San Fran

Thursday 27th – Auckland, Powerstation

© Scoop Media

