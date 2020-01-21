HEARTS set for South African test



The Auckland HEARTS are set to take on international opposition as the visiting South African side continue preparations to take on the WHITE FERNS this weekend.

Head Coach Nick White is excited to see the HEARTS test themselves against international cricketers.

“The opportunity to play South Africa is awesome for the HEARTS. It’s not often we get to test ourselves against international opposition.”

“The match also provides us with ideal preparation ahead of Hallyburton Johnstone Shield rounds to come in the next few weeks.”

For four HEARTS, in particular – with Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Katie Perkins and Anna Peterson all selected for the WHITE FERNS series – it is an early look at the tourists ahead of the first two ODIs at the Eden Park Outer Oval on Saturday and Monday.

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland HEARTS vs. South Africa

Wednesday 22 January

St. Kentigern College

11 am

HEARTS Squad | One Day Match vs. South Africa

Regina Lilii (c)

Bella Armstrong

Lauren Down

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Holly Huddleston

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Tariel Lamb

Roz McNeill

Molly Penfold

Katie Perkins

Anna Peterson

Saachi Shahri

