HEARTS set for South African test

Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket


The Auckland HEARTS are set to take on international opposition as the visiting South African side continue preparations to take on the WHITE FERNS this weekend.

Head Coach Nick White is excited to see the HEARTS test themselves against international cricketers.

“The opportunity to play South Africa is awesome for the HEARTS. It’s not often we get to test ourselves against international opposition.”

“The match also provides us with ideal preparation ahead of Hallyburton Johnstone Shield rounds to come in the next few weeks.”

For four HEARTS, in particular – with Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Katie Perkins and Anna Peterson all selected for the WHITE FERNS series – it is an early look at the tourists ahead of the first two ODIs at the Eden Park Outer Oval on Saturday and Monday.

MATCH DETAILS:
Auckland HEARTS vs. South Africa
Wednesday 22 January
St. Kentigern College
11 am

HEARTS Squad | One Day Match vs. South Africa
Regina Lilii (c)
Bella Armstrong
Lauren Down
Izzy Gaze
Amie Hucker
Holly Huddleston
Fran Jonas
Arlene Kelly
Tariel Lamb
Roz McNeill
Molly Penfold
Katie Perkins
Anna Peterson
Saachi Shahri

