International Comedy Magician in two fabulously funny shows

Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Arts on Tour New Zealand

4 - 28 March 2020

Mayhem! – Ultimate Kids’ Show


Cheeky, Quirky and Classy – Ultimate Family Friendly Show
Brendan Dooley is fast becoming one of the world’s top young magicians, described by The Press as “…a new generation of talent already snapping the heels of established acts.”
This family show combines a unique blend of non-traditional magic, stunts, original quick-witted comedy and cheeky pick-pocketing in an unforgettable show that has made Brendan an audience favourite with thousands worldwide!
Recently Brendan was the recipient of NZ’s Top Comedy Magician Award, the youngest ever to receive it. He says that his January 2020 stint at the "World Famous Magic Castle" is leading to even more tricks up his sleeve!


Itinerary
Wednesday 4 March 7:30pm Twizel - Cheeky, Quirky and Classy
Twizel Events Centre
Adults $20; Student $10 Book: Twizel Info Centre
Includes complimentary nibbles, cash bar available

Thursday 5 March 4:00pm Lake Hawea - Mayhem!
Lake Hawea Community Centre
All tickets $10 Book: Hawea Store & Kitchen;
OCD Cafe at Wanaka Medical Centre; Door Sales

Thursday 5 March 7.30pm Lake Hawea - Cheeky, Quirky and Classy
Lake Hawea Community Centre
Adults $25; Children $10 Book: Hawea Store & Kitchen;
OCD Cafe at Wanaka Medical Centre; Door Sales

Friday 6 March 7:00pm Roxburgh - Cheeky, Quirky and Classy
Roxburgh Town Hall
$20 Book: iSite

Saturday 7 March 11:00am Cromwell - Mayhem!
Cromwell & District Presbyterian Church
Children $5; Adult $15; Family: 2 Adults plus 3 Children $30
Book: Artscentral.co.nz; Cromwell iSite

Saturday 7 March 4:30pm Arrowtown - Mayhem!
Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall
Child $10; Adult $15 Book: Eventbrite.co.nz

Sunday 8 March 3:00pm Alexandra - Mayhem!
The Stadium Tavern, 143 Centennial Ave
Adults $25; Gold Card $20; Children $10
Book: Alexandra i-SITE; Cash sales at the door

Tuesday 10 March 1:30pm Stewart Island - Mayhem!
Stewart Island Community Centre
Book: Door Sales

Tuesday 10 March 7.00pm Stewart Island - Cheeky, Quirky and Classy
Stewart Island Community Centre
$25 Book: Door Sales

Thursday 12 March 7:00pm Oamaru - Cheeky, Quirky and Classy
Oamaru Opera House
Child $10; Senior/Student $20; Adults $25 (plus fees) Book: TicketDirect

Friday 13 March 4:30pm Ashburton - Mayhem!
Ashburton Trust Event Centre
Open Hat - No need to pre-book

Friday 13 March 6:30pm Ashburton - Cheeky, Quirky and Classy
Ashburton Trust Event Centre
Open Hat - No need to pre-book

Thursday 19 March 6:00pm New Plymouth - Mayhem!
Theatre Royal, TSB Showplace
$15.00 Book: www.tsbshowplace.co.nz

Friday 20 March 5:30pm Whakatane - Mayhem!
Gateway Theatre
Family $30; Children $5; Adults $15
Book: The Good Life, The Strand, Whakatane

Friday 20 March 7:30pm Whakatane - Cheeky, Quirky and Classy
Gateway Theatre
Adults $20; Family 30; Concessions $15
Book: The Good Life, The Strand, Whakatane

Saturday 21 March 4:30pm Opotiki - Mayhem!
Opotiki Senior Citizens Hall
Adult $10; Child $2 Book: Opotiki Library; online at trybooking.com
Refreshments provided

Saturday 21 March 7:30pm Opotiki - Cheeky, Quirky and Classy
Opotiki Senior Citizens Hall
$20 Book: Opotiki Library; online at trybooking.com
Bar and nibbles provided

Tuesday 24 March 2:00pm Whitianga - Mayhem!
Whitianga Town Hall
Free Book: Mercury Bay Pharmacy

Wednesday 25 March 6:30pm Auckland - Cheeky, Quirky and Classy
UXBRIDGE Arts & Culture
Family $85 (2 adults/3 children); Adult $28; Children (9 - 16yrs) $18
Book: https://uxbridge.org.nz/theatre

Saturday 28 March 7:00pm Upper Hutt - Cheeky, Quirky and Classy
Expressions Whirinaki Arts and Entertainment Centre
$20 Book: www.expressions.org.nz


Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand as well as support from Central Lakes Trust, Community Trust of Southland, Interislander, Otago Community Trust, Rata Foundation and the Southern Trust. AOTNZ liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.

ends

