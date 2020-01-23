Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Host City Announcement, ICC Women's World Cup 2021

Thursday, 23 January 2020, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Women in Sport

Host City Announcement, ICC Women's World Cup 2021


Reaction from Women in Sport Aotearoa Chief Executive, Rachel Froggatt:

"It is outstanding to see such a geographical spread of cities and venues announced as hosting matches, making it a truly national sporting event for kiwis and showcasing our country to global TV audiences of 180m+."

We were invited to address the host city bid teams early on and emphasized the significance of this tournament in its ability to shift perceptions of women’s sport in Aotearoa New Zealand and around the world, but also in terms of its potential to build a long-term legacy of sporting venues and facilities that welcome and support the involvement of women and girls in sport.

We were very impressed with their enthusiasm. They were particularly quick to understand the impact that seeing world class female athletes on home soil will have on young girls and women in Aotearoa New Zealand, and their aspirations around participating, competing and building careers in sport.

Congratulations Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin on their successful bids!"

ENDS


