Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Have You Ever Been With An Asian Womxn?

Friday, 24 January 2020, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Creative Creatures


Creative Creatures presents Have You Ever Been With An Asian Womxn?

MOVE OVER PORNHUB! OUR STORIES & NEEDS ARE TAKING CENTRE STAGE

Gemishka Chetty and Aiwa Pooamorn (Go Home Curry Muncha) are back for 2020 Auckland Fringe with their brand new devised show “Have You Ever Been With An Asian Womxn?” The show presents a satirical investigation into porn fetishes, unleashing a bold commentary on the hyper-sexualisation of pan-Asian women in pop culture. Bring a raincoat because it’s going to get wet!!

Pornhub’s 2019 in review showcased that ‘Japanese’ was the most searched term. Whereas ‘Korean,’ ‘Asian,’ and ‘Indian’ showed significant gains in ‘Most Searched for Terms of 2019’. Move over Pornhub because this show is going to be the most searched term – we are done being sexualised and dehumanised! We are putting our needs and stories first!

Chetty and Pooamorn are joined by a powerhouse of strong womxn – Ash Raju (An Organ of Soft Tissue), Ellie Lim (Other Chinese) and newcomer Yuen Ling Elaine Chun. These womxn bring their own personal stories and perspectives to this devised show, adding rich layers of soy sauce, chilli powder and everything nice.

“...Gemishka and Aiwa represent a breadth of newness in the creative sector. Their voices are contemporary, urgent, engaged and inspirational. Unashamed, unafraid, unapologetic, their works blends rhymes to rituals to create art that is confronting, complex and a call to arms for change…'"
– (Ahi Karunaharan)

“Aiwa and Gemishka are fearless performers, demolishing stereotypes and assumptions with wit, candour and more than a little sass. They take the greatest joy in surprising and outwitting audience expectations while simultaneously charming with their wordplay.”
- (Renee Liang)

‘Have You Ever Been With An Asian Womxn?’ will be at Basement Theatre for two nights only – 28th and 29th February at 6:30pm. Tickets are on sale now.
Have You Ever Been With An Asian Womxn? plays
Dates: February 28th and 29th 2020 at 6:30PM
Venue: Basement Theatre
Tickets: $20 - $28
Bookings: https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2020/feb/fringe-asian-woman or phone iTicket 09 361 1000

###
About Basement Theatre
Described by Metro Magazine as ‘the beating heart of Auckland Theatre’, Basement Theatre is a home to professional and budding theatre artists, comedians, dancers and musicians alike. Renowned for its ability to push the boundaries of artistic expression, Basement Theatre is Auckland’s culture-defining powerhouse.
Basement Theatre nurtures local live artistic voices that are unique and urgent, and aims to inspire and challenge New Zealand audiences and arts organisations, and reflect our diverse identities and experiences. The programme is made up of more than 80% New Zealand content, and more than 50% world premieres.

Basement Theatre is a Charitable Trust, and puts all profits back into the community through its extensive artist development programmes, and risk-share box office model. The organisation is committed to being a part of what makes the performing arts industry, and artists, in Auckland truly sustainable.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Creative Creatures on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 