Potts Classic 100m Finals

Sunday, 26 January 2020, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

Edward Osei-Nketia Second and Zoe Hobbs First in Potts Classic 100m Finals


Edward Osei-Nketia crossed second in the men’s 100m final at the Potts Classic in Hastings this evening. Despite a strong start Eddie crossed in 10.41 behind Hamish Gill of Auckland who held on to finish first in 10.40, just .01 of a second ahead. Third was Cody Wilson in 10.66.

Zoe Hobbs was a convincing winner in the women’s 100m final crossing in 11.38, .01 of a second off her personal best which she set at the Potts Classic in 2019. Second was Hawke’s Bay local Georgia Hulls in 11.74 and third was Rosie Elliott in 11.76

In the senior men’s shot put, Tom Walsh secured first with a best throw of 21.10m, with Ryan Ballantyne in second with 19.33m and German Jan Jeuschede third with 18.56m.

Tom said while it was a bit scratchy to start, with two fouls in the first two rounds, overall he was happy with his first competition of the year.

“All I wanted today was a bit of freedom in throws and I achieved that in two throws. It’s always a little bit tough first comp out of the gate. Some of it was good and some of it wasn’t so good but it’s always good to be over 21 metres,” said Tom.

“This is a really good starting point, always good to come to sunny Napier. I’ve got World Indoors in March so we’re starting now to freshen up. We’ve got to get World Indoors right first and then that will teach us and show us if we’ve been doing good stuff in training, and if the stuff that was working last year is still working or if we need to tweak some things for Tokyo later in the year.”

