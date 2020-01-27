Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

First Tui of the new decade recognises Mel Parsons

Monday, 27 January 2020, 8:29 am
Press Release: Auckland Folk Festival


In a night of firsts, Mel Parsons won both her first Tui and the first Tui of the decade at the Auckland Folk Festival this evening.

The indie-folk artist won Best Folk Artist | Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa for her fourth studio album, Glass Heart.

She started writing the album in Lyttelton, New Zealand before moving to North America to finish it in Los Angeles, where she recorded with legendary producer Mitchell Froom.

The album was also a finalist for the 2019 Taite Music Prize and Top 20 finalist at this year’s APRA Silver Scroll Award.

Parsons is no stranger to the limelight as her debut album Over My Shoulder and her sophomore album Red Grey Blue were both finalists for Folk Album of the Year (in 2009 and 2011, respectively).

This is all in addition to her 2015 released album Drylands, which spent 51 weeks in the Independent Music NZ Album charts and won a Tui for Best Engineer in the same year.

The full-time touring artist also garnered a Silver Scroll finalist nod for ‘Get Out Alive’ in 2015 and the 2016 NZCMA Best Song for ‘Alberta Sun’.

Recorded Music NZ CEO Damian Vaughan says there was an incredible line up of finalists for the Best Folk Artist Tui this year and is excited about where the genre is headed.

“Congratulations to Mel Parsons for taking home this well-deserved award. Her music is incredibly unique, and her album Glass Heart takes the listener on truly fantastic journey.”

The other finalists for the 2020 Best Folk Artist Tui were Kiwi songstress and Australian producer and composer Victoria Vigenser & Lindsay Martin and husband-and-wife duo Paper Cranes .

The 2020 Tui was presented at the Auckland Folk Festival, an annual festival of music, song and dance held at Kumeu Showground, northwest of Auckland.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Folk Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 