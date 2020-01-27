Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ZEALANDIA a Finalist in 2020 Community of the Year

Monday, 27 January 2020, 10:10 am
Press Release: Zealandia

27 January 2020

ZEALANDIA Lower Lake captured by Judi Lapsley Miller

ZEALANDIA is honoured to be one of the finalists in the Mitre 10 Community of the Year category in the New Zealander of the Year Awards 2020.

ZEALANDIA Chief Executive Paul Atkins says, “We congratulate all the other finalists for the amazing contributions they make to their communities.”

“Our nomination reflects the great work being done by everyone in the extended Zealandia team, including staff, volunteers, members and supporters. As we celebrate our 25th birthday this year, we can look back on many achievements and an exciting future.”

The Community of the Year category honours a person or group who have contributed to the economic, social or environmental health of their community.

“We’re proud to say we tick all those boxes, with 140,000 visitors last year helping generate significant revenue for Wellington; our 600 volunteers contributing to social wellbeing; and our conservation success in bringing back the birds to Wellington,” Mr Atkins says.

ENDS


