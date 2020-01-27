Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Finalists for 2020 New Zealander of the Year

Monday, 27 January 2020, 2:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealander Of The Year Awards

27 January 2020

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is pleased to announce the three finalists being considered for the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award.


They are:
• Jennifer Ward-Lealand Te Atamira: actress and te reo Māori me ngā tikanga advocate (Auckland)
• Peter Beck: local space industry pioneer (Auckland)
• Professor Jane Harding: neonatologist (Auckland)
Comment from Chief Judge Cameron Bennett


“It is their rich, unwavering, desire to lead by example and help their fellow Kiwis that makes these finalists worthy of New Zealander of the Year.

“The staunch and devoted advocacy of Jennifer Ward-Lealand has greatly improved the workplace conditions and rights of performing arts professionals in New Zealand. She has tirelessly championed for stronger representation of te reo Māori me ngā tikanga and enhanced the profile and integrity of New Zealand’s performing arts industry.

“As founder of Rocket Lab, Peter Beck is making frequent and reliable access to space satellite services attainable to the many, not just the few. His innovative rocket design, leadership and pioneering spirit has put New Zealand on the map and created a new space industry that many would’ve thought wasn’t possible.

“Neonatologist Professor Jane Harding is one of the world’s foremost experts on child and fetal health and development. Her team’s research on child development during pregnancy, birth and newborns has led to paradigm changes in our understanding of the link between maternal health and baby health. Her outstanding contribution to research will continue to save lives for years to come.”

Background

The annual New Zealander of the Year awards are in their 11th year. The awards are a celebration of Kiwis that are passionate and committed to making New Zealand a better place to live for everyone. The awards encourage all New Zealanders to honour extraordinary Kiwis whose selflessness, creativity, and vision make us proud to call New Zealand home.

A total of 969 nominations were received for the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Award.

The winner will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala in Auckland on Thursday, 20 February 2020.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year award are: Mike King (2019), Kristine Bartlett (2018), Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).

Other categories

The 2020 New Zealander of the Year Awards also honour New Zealanders who have achieved distinction in five other award categories.
The finalists for these categories are:
University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year
1. Fraser McConnell: environmentalist (Wellington)
2. Georgia Hale: sportswoman and community worker (Auckland)
3. Tabitha Besley: rainbow advocate (Wellington)

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year
3. Dame Margaret Sparrow: reproductive rights activist (Wellington)
4. Lexie Matheson: performance artist and academic (Auckland)
5. Professor Bob Elliot: children’s health researcher (Auckland)

Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year
• Aliesha Staples – StaplesVR: local virtual and augmented reality pioneer (Auckland)
• Bill Buckley - Buckley Systems Ltd: tech manufacturer (Auckland)
• Fady Mishriki: tech innovator and entrepreneur (Auckland)

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year
6. Foster Hope: charity (national)
7. Good Bitches Baking: charity (national)
8. Zealandia: ecosanctuary (Wellington)

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year
9. Diane Stretton Yalden: community champion (Taneatua)
10. Ken Clearwater: male sexual abuse advocate (Kaiapoi)
11. Nick Loosley: restauranteur (Auckland)

For more information on the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Awards, its judges and semi-finalists, please visit www.nzawards.org.nz.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealander Of The Year Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 