Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mercury Bay Art Escape

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Art Escape

The Mercury Bay Art Escape is now in its thirteenth year. The festival of art showcases artists throughout the Mercury Bay and Coromandel over the 10 days from March 6th through to March 15th offer something for everyone.

It all kicks off with the Gala Opening Night being held at Hot Waves Café from 6pm on March 6th, this is also the venue for Artist-In-Residence where each day you will be able to enjoy meeting one of the artists in residence and learn more about their work, philosophy and process.

The Artist Open Studios are open from 10am until 4pm on Saturday March 7th and Sunday March 8th and again the following weekend on Saturday 14th March and Sunday 15th March. This self-guided art trail will take you to artist studios in Tairua, Whenuakite & Coroglen, Hot Water Beach, Hahei, Cooks Beach, Flaxmill Bay and Ferry Landing, Whitianga and Kuatonunu.

The open studios provide a wonderful opportunity to see the artists in their studios, to see their work in progress, find what inspires them and what new art they are working on. It also gives you the chance to buy original work from some of the best artists in Mercury Bay direct from their studios.

The Festival of Arts Chasing Mercury Workshops run in Whitianga from March 7th through to March 15th. There are a multitude of workshops to choose from – mixed media painting and collage, mosiacs, flax weaving, watercolour, charcoal and acrylics, cold wax medium, pastel, photography and more.

On March 13th there will be a music and showcase night at Hot Waves Café from 6pm. The Showcase Exhibition at Hot Waves Café runs from March 7th right through until Easter Monday (April 13th).

And on March 14th you’ll be able to meet all the artists at Hotties Beachfront Eatery from 6.30pm.

This year’s Mercury Bay Art Escape is bigger and better than ever with more artists, more events, and more on offer for everyone. Get your friends together and take a road trip and explore the creative arts of the Eastern Coromandel Peninsula this March.

There are handy maps and guides available, along with more information and list of artists, simply visit www.mercurybayartescape.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Art Escape on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 