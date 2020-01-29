Mercury Bay Art Escape

The Mercury Bay Art Escape is now in its thirteenth year. The festival of art showcases artists throughout the Mercury Bay and Coromandel over the 10 days from March 6th through to March 15th offer something for everyone.

It all kicks off with the Gala Opening Night being held at Hot Waves Café from 6pm on March 6th, this is also the venue for Artist-In-Residence where each day you will be able to enjoy meeting one of the artists in residence and learn more about their work, philosophy and process.

The Artist Open Studios are open from 10am until 4pm on Saturday March 7th and Sunday March 8th and again the following weekend on Saturday 14th March and Sunday 15th March. This self-guided art trail will take you to artist studios in Tairua, Whenuakite & Coroglen, Hot Water Beach, Hahei, Cooks Beach, Flaxmill Bay and Ferry Landing, Whitianga and Kuatonunu.

The open studios provide a wonderful opportunity to see the artists in their studios, to see their work in progress, find what inspires them and what new art they are working on. It also gives you the chance to buy original work from some of the best artists in Mercury Bay direct from their studios.

The Festival of Arts Chasing Mercury Workshops run in Whitianga from March 7th through to March 15th. There are a multitude of workshops to choose from – mixed media painting and collage, mosiacs, flax weaving, watercolour, charcoal and acrylics, cold wax medium, pastel, photography and more.

On March 13th there will be a music and showcase night at Hot Waves Café from 6pm. The Showcase Exhibition at Hot Waves Café runs from March 7th right through until Easter Monday (April 13th).

And on March 14th you’ll be able to meet all the artists at Hotties Beachfront Eatery from 6.30pm.

This year’s Mercury Bay Art Escape is bigger and better than ever with more artists, more events, and more on offer for everyone. Get your friends together and take a road trip and explore the creative arts of the Eastern Coromandel Peninsula this March.

There are handy maps and guides available, along with more information and list of artists, simply visit www.mercurybayartescape.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.



