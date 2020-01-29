Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Feast for cricket fans at Hamilton’s Seddon Park

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council


Top quality international cricket returns to Hamilton’s Seddon Park tonight, the first of four matches in nine days at the venue.

New Zealand’s men’s team, the Black Caps, are matched up against a world-class Indian team in a Twenty20 match from 8pm this evening, before the same teams do battle again next week in a one-day match from 3pm.

India’s star players, its recent record, and massive international support will see an enthusiastic and exuberant crowd atmosphere, with the traditional deluge of blue-clad, flag-waving Indian fans likely to make the venue look like a home game for the visitors!

The White Ferns, New Zealand’s women’s team, resume their challenge against South Africa in a one-day match on Thursday 30 January from 2pm, and next Thursday, 6 February, take on the same foes in a Twenty20 from 2pm.

Both New Zealand teams will be hoping for a return to form against their opponents over the coming days, on a pitch which has traditionally been a good one for the home side. The men’s team have played nine Twenty20 matches at the venue, losing just two, and have won 22 of their 29 one-day matches at Seddon Park.

The four games will add further to Hamilton’s reputation as a great host city for sporting events, a reputation further enhanced by last week’s announcement the city will host a semi-final, as well as pool matches including the White Ferns, for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021.

