Odd Daphne - The Show You Simply Have To See

After playing to sold-out audiences last year, and winning the Hackman Cup for the ‘Most Original Production’ at the Auckland Theatre Awards 2019, the Odd Family has decided to bring Odd Daphne back for its second, and final season in Māngere next month.

Highly-talented writer and director Joshua Iosefo draws on his own life story to spread a telling message through the original community stage play.

Of Samoan-Niuean heritage, Iosefo leaves the audience riding a wave of emotions with a powerful mix of issues.

Supported by Creative Agency, Like Minds Like Mine, and Foundation North, Odd Daphne focuses on challenging traditional Pacific attitudes and stereotypes towards mental wellness plus other sensitive subjects.

“As this story was deeply drawn from my own personal experience, it was important for me to include those exact people who helped me throughout my mental health journey,” says Iosefo.

“The creative process for this work was so unique in the sense that I had my parents play the parents in the actual play, as well as one of my best friends play the best friend character as well. Other important roles both on and off-stage were played by my closest family and friends - including my old high school drama teacher.”

A weaboo baker, a dysfunctional Pacific family, a gay rugby player and a k-pop dance group all come together to form the perfect recipe for a beautiful disaster that explores love, language and loss.

The first season was a huge success, attracting amazing feedback and reviews.

“What a privilege it was to see last night’s show. We absolutely loved it. It was brilliant, we laughed and cried, it was just so wonderful and we are still talking about it today. Terrific writing, great directing, powerful performances, entertaining dancing and characters, it had it all! Above all, it was very moving.” says Sally-Anne Kerr, Executive Director TAPAC.

“One of the best performances of any kind that I've ever seen - a hilariously impactful story about Pasifika families, intergenerational communication, mental wellbeing, religion, gender identity, stereotypes and culture, anime, Jpop and Kpop dance routines, and so much more!”, says Ben Tafau, audience member.

The core of the Odd Family is back while a number of new actors, dancers, musicians and crew members have been welcomed into the whānau after actually being part of the audience last season. Iosefo said the production team was also looking forward to adding a little more sparkle to the show.

In preparing for the original season, all members of the Odd Family completed a mental health first aid training course with the Counties Manukau District Health Board. It taught the cast and crew how to deal with challenging life situations and how to support others who are going through a difficult time.

Odd Daphne explores what the Odd Family calls 'Whanau Theatre'. With a focus on mental wellness, family and creating a safe space for sharing and healing, family members play their actual characters in the story.

The second season runs from 12-15 February 2020 at the Māngere Arts Centre.

Wednesday 12 February 2020, 7:30pm–9:00pm



Thursday 13 February 2020, 7:30pm–9:00pm



Friday 14 February 2020, 7:30pm–9:00pm



Saturday 15 February 2020, 1:00pm–2:30pm



Saturday 15 February 2020, 7:30pm–9:00pm



More about Josh Iosefo

Joshua Iosefo is an award-winning writer and director. His first published work he is most known for is his poem and TEDtalk ‘Brown Brother’ which he wrote and performed at the age of 17.

Graduating from AUT he was awarded Graduate of the Year and Valedictorian where he wrote and directed his first short film that went on to win the Breakthrough Award for best Director at the Pasifika Film Fest and the Aloha Accolade award at the Honolulu Film Awards.

Joshua went on to write and perform as a published academic travelling to Chicago and Melbourne where he presented his research focussed on Pasifika Queer identity.

An alumni of the Auckland Theatre’s Writers table Joshua’s short play ‘Supernova’ was selected for the Legacy Project which played at Q Theatre.

Odd Daphne is his first major play which was named as a finalist for the New Zealand Playmarket B425 competition in 2019 and won the Hackman Cup for Most Original Production at the Auckland Theatre Awards 2019.



