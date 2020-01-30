My Fair Lady Makes a Triumphant Return to Christchurch

30 January 2020

My Fair Lady Makes a Triumphant Return to Christchurch

Showbiz Christchurch is delighted to bring a stunning new production of the “musical of all musicals” back to Christchurch this April.

Based on George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion, My Fair Lady is that rare musical by which all others are measured. Pompous linguistics professor Henry Higgins wagers he can transform Eliza Doolittle (played originally by Julie Andrews & Audrey Hepburn), a street-smart girl from the East End gutters, into a proper Edwardian society lady. But who really will be transforming whom?

After an exhaustive casting process, the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle was awarded to Christchurch-based, international performer Kira Josephson (Wicked, Les Misérables), with Roy Snow as Henry Higgins (Shortland Street, Outrageous Fortune, Go Girls).

The production’s clash of class, intellect and personalities spark some of musical theatre’s wittiest banter and memorable songs including: “Wouldn’t it Be Loverly?”, “With a Little Bit of Luck”, “The Rain in Spain”, “I Could Have Danced All Night”, “On the Street Where You Live”, “Get Me to the Church on Time” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face”.

When Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady opened on Broadway, it collected six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, while the film version took home eight Oscars, including Best Picture.

When My Fair Lady was first performed in Christchurch in 1962, it set the record at the Theatre Royal, running for 171 performances to an audience of 200,000.

Newly appointed General Manager of Showbiz Christchurch, Paul Christ, has been a music director and supervisor for many original West End shows, including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, The Producers and Mary Poppins. Paul says it is an honour to revive a show of such notable and critical success.

“My Fair Lady has stood the test of time. Its original productions broke all previous sales records and set the standard by which future musicals are modeled.”

The 60th Anniversary of My Fair Lady was celebrated in 2016 with a production directed by Julie Andrews. A Broadway revival followed in 2018 and received a Tony Award nomination along with three awards for “Outstanding Revival of a Musical”.

Showbiz Christchurch presents

The 2020 Saunders & Co Season of Lerner and Loewe’s

My Fair Lady

Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

3 – 18 April 2020

PERFORMANCES:

Friday 3 & Saturday 4 April, 7.30pm

Sunday 5 April, 4.00pm

Tuesday 7 – Saturday 11 April, 7.30pm

Easter Sunday 12 April, 4.00pm

Easter Monday 13 April, 4.00pm

Wednesday 15 - Saturday 18 April, 7.30pm

Tickets: from $65 - $139.50

BOOKINGS:

Online: ticketek.co.nz/showbiz | Freephone: 0800 842 538 or Phone (03) 260 5260.

My Fair Lady Website | Hi-res images download here



