Sport, recreation and performing arts generate $6.2 billion

Thursday, 30 January 2020, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Skills Active


Sport, recreation and performing arts generate $6.2 billion for New Zealand economy

New Zealand’s active industries delivered a whopping $6.2 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018, according to new research from Skills Active Aotearoa.

Skills Active has just published the latest in its regular series of reports – the Workforce Scan, covering the following industries: sport, community recreation and aquatics; outdoor recreation; performing arts; and exercise. Click the links to read the research.

The Scan found that these industries employed a total of 85,812 people in 2018. All industries barring exercise saw healthy increases in the size of their workforce.

Outdoor recreation, grew by 5.1% to a total of 12,164 people. Over the course of the year, this industry contributed $845 million to the economy.

Sport, community recreation and aquatics was up 3.4% to 37,233 people, and contributed $2.6 billion in 2018 GDP.

Performing arts was up 2.9% to 29,825 people, and delivered $2.3 billion to the economy.

Exercise saw a slight dip of 1.5% in 2018, down to a total workforce of 6,590 people. This industry generated GDP of $429 million in 2018.

For more facts and figures on the sport, recreation and performing arts industries, click the links above to check out the full reports.

The final report in the group, covering the snowsport industry, will be published later this year.

